Netflix confirms Emily in Paris ends with Season 6 releasing on December 24, 2026. The final season travels to Greece, reuniting Emily with Gabriel.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the popular romantic comedy series Emily in Paris will conclude with its sixth and final season, setting a definitive end date for the long-running show. The streaming giant announced that the concluding chapter will premiere on December 24, 2026, marking the end of an era for the series that has captivated audiences since its initial debut in 2020. This decision brings closure to the narrative of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, an American marketing executive who relocates to Paris and navigates the complexities of French culture and professional life.

The announcement confirms that Season 5, which aired in December 2025, serves as the penultimate installment before the series finale. Following a year-long hiatus, viewers will now have a clear timeline for the emotional and visual conclusion of the storyline. The final season promises to deliver one last adventure across Europe, continuing the show's tradition of blending fashion, romance, and cultural exploration with its distinctively stylized aesthetic.

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Farewell Journey to Greece and Romantic Reunions

The sixth and final season will take the audience to Greece, shifting the setting from the previous locations visited in earlier episodes. A recently released trailer for the upcoming season teases key narrative developments, including a highly anticipated reunion between Emily and her former partner, Gabriel. Lucas Bravo, who portrays Gabriel, will be back on screen, signaling that unresolved romantic threads and complex interpersonal relationships will remain central to the finale.

This move to Greece follows the events of the previous season, which concluded with Emily and her love interest, Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, ending their relationship. The breakup occurred because the two characters wanted different futures; Emily desired to continue her career and life in Paris, while Marcello wanted to move to Solitano, a fictional Italian village created specifically for the show. The transition to Greece suggests a new chapter of personal discovery and professional challenges for the main cast as they navigate their individual paths.

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Controversial Reception and Enduring Viewership Numbers

Despite receiving mixed critical reactions throughout its run, Emily in Paris has maintained a massive global audience that has driven its continued renewal for six seasons. On the review aggregation platform Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an average critics' score of 63%, alongside a lower audience score of 48%, reflecting divided opinions among viewers. Many critics and fans have criticized the show for Emily's perceived lack of cultural awareness and its reliance on simplified French stereotypes that often border on caricature.

Nevertheless, the series has generated millions of views and established a reputation as a popular hate-watch, where viewers engage with the show specifically to critique its plotlines and character decisions. A significant portion of the audience embraces the show as a guilty pleasure, appreciating its escapist qualities and describing it with a so bad, it is good appeal. This unique viewer dynamic has contributed to the show's commercial success, justifying its longevity on the Netflix platform despite ongoing debates about its cultural accuracy.

Production Timeline and Future Implications for Netflix

The confirmation of the December 24, 2026 release date allows fans to plan for the final viewing of the series, ensuring a coordinated global audience for the premiere. This strategic holiday release window aligns with Netflix's history of leveraging major holidays to maximize engagement for its flagship original content. The decision to end the series after six seasons suggests that Netflix has reached a natural conclusion for the story arc, balancing the desire for new content with the sustainability of the existing cast and creative vision.

As the production team prepares for the final season in Greece, the focus will likely shift toward resolving the long-standing mysteries and emotional tensions that have defined the series. The inclusion of Gabriel in the finale highlights the importance of closing romantic storylines, which have been a central pillar of the show's appeal since its inception. The end of Emily in Paris will mark the conclusion of a significant chapter in Netflix's original programming strategy, which began with the show's launch in 2020 and established a dedicated fanbase across multiple continents.