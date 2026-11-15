Netflix Announces Dolly Alderton Pride and Prejudice Miniseries Cast

Dolly Alderton adapts Jane Austens Pride and Prejudice for Netflix with Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden in a faithful yet modern six-episode series.

Netflix has officially announced a new adaptation of Jane Austen's most famous novel, Pride and Prejudice, directed by writer Dolly Alderton. This upcoming six-episode miniseries will star Emma Corrin as the spirited protagonist Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as the reserved Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy. The project marks another significant addition to the streaming giant's library of historical dramas, following previous successes like Bridgerton and the 2022 adaptation of Persuasion.

Core Details of New Adaptation

The production centers on the complex romantic journey between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, who must navigate class distinctions, personal egos, and societal misconceptions. Alderton confirmed that the narrative will delve into the tensions created by meddling elders, longstanding friendships, and secretive rivalries that threaten the couple's happiness. The story remains rooted in the 1813 publication era but will be interpreted through a contemporary lens to resonate with modern audiences.

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A large ensemble cast supports the central duo, portraying the Bennet family and their social circle. Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Rhea Norwood, Hopey Parish, and Hollie Avery are among those rounding out the Bennet family roles. Additionally, Fiona Shaw joins the cast as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, appearing shortly after her role in Sense and Sensibility. Supporting actors Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Louis Partridge, and Siena Kelly complete the principal cast list.

Dolly Alderton Creative Vision

Dolly Alderton approaches the classic text with a commitment to fidelity while introducing necessary modern sensibilities. She explained that her perspective as a single thirty-five-year-old woman highlighted how Elizabeth Bennet thinks out loud about marriage and love. Alderton noted that the protagonist's pragmatism regarding negotiations in relationships offers a relatable framework for current dating landscapes.

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Emma Corrin expressed enthusiasm for the project's ability to blend historical authenticity with modern social commentary. Corrin stated that they believe no previous adaptation has achieved this specific balance of modernity and authenticity. The actor emphasized that the social critique embedded within the period setting is a brilliant element of the source material.

A key creative decision involves Mrs. Bennet, played by Olivia Colman, delivering the novel's famous opening line. Alderton justified this choice by describing the line as the central drama of Mrs. Bennet's personal story. She explained that the character views every single man entering her orbit as potential salvation for her daughters.

Enduring Popularity of Novel

Pride and Prejudice maintains its status as a cultural cornerstone, described by Netflix executive Mona Qureshi as the ultimate romantic comedy. The novel continues to dominate literary rankings, placing third on The Guardian's list of top one hundred novels of all time. It also holds the number one spot on Goodreads for the best books of the nineteenth century.

Commercial success for the book remains robust after two hundred and thirteen years of publication. Jane Austen's House reports that the novel has sold more than twenty million copies worldwide. It is frequently re-released in special editions and stays consistently in print across global markets.

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Comparison to Past Adaptations

Netflix enters a competitive landscape of Pride and Prejudice adaptations, which include stage plays, films, and the Emmy-winning web series The Lizzie Bennet Diaries. Fans remain deeply divided over the best interpretation of the classic story. The most popular comparison points are the 1995 miniseries starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle against the 2005 film featuring Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

The new series adds to an expansive multiverse of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy portrayals. Retellings and spinoffs continue to emerge on screen, proving the timeless appeal of Austen's work. The upcoming miniseries aims to stand alongside these historic adaptations while offering a fresh interpretation for a new generation.