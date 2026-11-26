The animated film Steps leads Netflix US charts, reimagining the Cinderella tale with Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu. Discover cast details and plot.

The animated feature film Steps has secured the number one position on the Netflix US Top 10 movies chart. This achievement places it ahead of other notable titles including Guarding Stars, Rob Lowe: The Outsider, and All for Christmas. The film offers a playful and unexpected spin on the classic Cinderella story by shifting the narrative spotlight away from the traditional heroine.

Steps Plot And Core Narrative Mechanism

The story centers on Cinderella's stepsisters, Lilith and Margot, who take center stage in this magical adventure. Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, decides to stop playing second fiddle to Cinderella. She makes a reckless grab for the Fairy Godmother's wand, which throws the royal ball into complete chaos. This action creates a vacuum of power that hands Priscilla the perfect opportunity to take control of the situation.

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Priscilla, voiced by Nikki Glaser, seizes the moment to chase after Prince Charming, whose voice is provided by Peter Dinklage. The royal ball descends into disorder as the stolen magic disrupts the kingdom's stability. Lilith and Priscilla compete for influence while the original Cinderella remains in the background of this newly fractured court.

Eventually, Lilith is forced to team up with Cinderella, voiced by Amanda Seyfried. Their rescue mission is necessary to pull the kingdom out of the trouble caused by the initial magic theft. The sisters must work together to restore order to a realm that has lost its magical balance.

Celebrity Voice Cast And Character Details

A star-packed voice cast brings these reimagined characters to life in the Netflix production. Stephanie Hsu voices Margot, the other stepsister who navigates the fallout of the wand's theft. Bette Midler lends her voice to the Fairy Godmother, the original source of the kingdom's magical protection.

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Young Mazino voices Gef, a character who appears to be integral to the plot. Damian Priest joins the cast as Cracktor, adding another layer to the ensemble. Prince Charming is voiced by Peter Dinklage, anchoring the romantic subplot that drives Priscilla's ambitions. The diversity of voices supports the film's theme of unconventional roles.

The production team includes directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, who guided the animated sequences. Kris Bowers composed the musical score, collaborating with Emei on the soundtrack. This creative team worked to ensure the film offered fans a different kind of magical ride compared to traditional fairy tales.

Ali Wong Perspective On Role Choices

Ali Wong has spoken about her motivation for taking on the role of Lilith. She stated that she wanted to tell a story for people who felt like they did not belong in society. This thematic goal drives the narrative choices made by the directors and writers. Wong sought to create a character that resonated with those who feel marginalized.

Wong also welcomed the chance to play someone driven by deep resentment. She described the role as a fun challenge to portray a character so full of negative emotions. Lilith is not born as some genetic masterpiece, a trait Wong highlighted as central to the character's arc. She had to work through all of that emotional baggage in her performance.

The film uses this personal struggle to mirror the broader themes of the story. Lilith's resentment is not just a personal flaw but a catalyst for the kingdom's turmoil. Her journey involves learning to channel that energy into constructive action alongside Cinderella.

Real World Impact On Viewers And Markets

The film's climb to the top of the Netflix charts indicates a strong market reception. It moves ahead of titles such as Insidious: Out of the Further and Obsession, showing its broad appeal. The success suggests audiences are responding well to reimagined classic narratives.

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The inclusion of popular stars like Amanda Seyfried and Bette Midler likely contributed to its visibility. Their involvement draws in fans of live-action cinema who might seek animated content. The film offers a different kind of magical ride that attracts diverse demographic groups.

The chart success places Steps in competition with other major releases like Primetime Preacher$. Its ability to surpass these titles highlights the power of star-driven voice casting. The film's themes of belonging and resilience resonate with contemporary viewers seeking representation.

Production Context And Creative Vision

The film puts a playful spin on the Cinderella story by giving its characters unexpected roles. This creative decision was made to subvert traditional fairy tale expectations. The directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa aimed to create a narrative that felt fresh and relevant.

Steps presents a kingdom in trouble that requires unconventional heroes to save. The inclusion of motorcycle-riding trolls and a menacing man-nanny adds to the unique aesthetic. The rescue mission brings the protagonists face-to-face with the nightmare-inducing Screaming Woods.

These elements combine to create a high-stakes adventure that differs from standard animated fare. The film's focus on Lilith's perspective offers a new angle on a familiar story. This approach allows for deeper character development and more complex emotional arcs.

The film's success on Netflix demonstrates the ongoing demand for original animated content. It stands as a testament to the appeal of reimagined classics in modern media. The combination of top-tier voice talent and unique storytelling continues to drive viewer engagement across the streaming platform.