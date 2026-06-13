Netflix and Toho Team Up for Human Vapor Reboot

Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller Human Vapor, a modern reboot of Toho's 1960 classic, marks the streaming giant's first collaboration with the legendary Japanese studio. The eight-episode series, set to kick off Netflix's summer season, is helmed by showrunner Yeon Sang-ho, known for works like Train to Busan and Hellbound. While inspired by the original film about a man turned into a gaseous creature after unethical experiments, the reboot introduces creative liberties including a live-streamer character. With Toho's tokusatsu legacy and Netflix's track record for impactful originals, the series aims to become the next cultural phenomenon after Bridgerton and Squid Game.

2026 is shaping up to be another monumental year for Netflix , and its upcoming sci-fi thriller is no exception. For decades, Netflix has undeniably led the pack for streaming services, often setting the industry standard in an unprecedented age of straight-to-streaming titles.

To that end, the platform is constantly breaking its own records with original titles that have ripple effects within the overarching television landscape. Just as Bridgerton helped bring period dramas back into vogue and Squid Game ushered in a new era of K-drama popularity, Netflix's imminent original series— Human Vapor— could have a lasting impact.

A modern reboot of The Human Vapor , a renowned Japanese sci-fi film, Netflix's Human Vapor will notably be the first time the streaming juggernaut has collaborated with Toho. From being the domestic distributor of Studio Ghibli classics to co-producing of some of the biggest anime of the century , Toho has changed the industry forever.

Yet, the revered entertainment company has been around for nearly 100 years, and it has helped create numerous legendary IP, including Godzilla, Doraemon, and the Transforming Human film trilogy that cemented Toho's legacy as a leading purveyor of tokusatsu franchises. Consequently, partnering with Netflix to turn The Human Vapor into a captivating modern miniseries that will pay homage to Toho's tokusatsu roots.

Nevertheless, the upcoming sci-fi spectacle will be much more than a direct copy of the original story. Netflix's Human Vapor Is A Reboot Of A Classic Toho Movie From 1960 The Limited Series Will Kick Off Netflix's Summer Season The 1960 movie follows a man who, as the title suggests, can turn into a gaseous creature as the result of a scientist's unethical experiments.

Rather than become a full-blown supervillain, though, the Human Vapor is more of an antihero who robs banks in order to sponsor his lover, a dancer named Fujichiyo who is planning a risky career comeback. All the while, however, Detective Okamoto and a reporter named Kyoko Kono are closing in on their investigation, hoping to eradicate the Human Vapor permanently— or at least prevent him from wreaking any more havoc on the unwitting public.

Related Netflix's 18 Best Thriller Shows, Ranked From Mindhunter to Adolescence to Baby Reindeer, the Netflix library is full of great original thriller shows just waiting to be binge-watched. Posts By Ben Sherlock The highly-anticipated upcoming fantasy show clearly takes inspiration from the original, but the Netflix series will also have its fair share of creative liberties.

Human Vapor will still center on Okamoto and Kono as a dynamic duo working the mysterious case, but Fujichiyo has ostensibly been replaced by Fujita , a live-streamer. Another streamer named Kaho will recur alongside a former yakuza member played by Yutaka Takenouchi, but it's unclear whether they are the counterparts of minor characters from the original film or brand-new additions to flesh out the reboot's modern-day worldbuilding.

Human Vapor's Showrunner Is The Creator Of Another Hit Netflix Series Yeon Sang-Ho Has An Impressive Track Record With Sci-Fi & Horror Toho's involvement is already an incredibly promising omen for the upcoming Netflix series, but arguably the most exciting name involved is showrunner Yeon Sang-ho. The South Korean screenwriter/director is responsible for some of the greatest horror K-dramas of all time, ranging from the internationally acclaimed Train to Busan to the flawless manga-to-screen adaptation Parasyte: The Grey.

Furthermore, some of the most beloved titles in his filmography were joint ventures between Yeon and Netflix, including the cult classic dark fantasy K-drama Hellbound. Everything about Yeon Sang-ho's illustrious career points to him being the perfect showrunner for Human Vapor. Beyond already proving his aptitude for Netflix original projects, Yeon is clearly well-versed in the art of adaptation— and, in turn, the incredible skill required to take a familiar story and breathe new life into it.

The Human Vapor may not be a must-watch film for every cinephile, but it irrefutably remains a seminal classic for the tokusatsu genre. Subscribe to the newsletter for deeper Netflix-Toho insight Want deeper context on Netflix, Toho and modern reboots? Subscribing to the newsletter gives detailed coverage and analysis of streaming originals, studio collaborations, showrunner impact, and the industry trends shaping future TV.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Only time will tell whether the eight-episode collaboration between Toho and Netflix will be as successful as Yeon's prior works, but there's no denying that Human Vapor is making history before the series has even premiered. Human Vapor will release globally on Netflix on July 2, 2026.

Netflix founded January 16, 2007 founders Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph first original series Lilyhammer notable shows Stranger Things, Squid Game, House of Cards, Wednesday notable movies KPop Demon Hunters, Bird Box, Red Notice Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Human Vapor Toho Yeon Sang-Ho Reboot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo XIV makes heartfelt appeal for migrants: ‘Human dignity has no passport’During his pilgrimage to Spain, Pope Leo XIV urges Europeans and all of humanity to tend to migrants.

Read more »

Balancing Human Dignity and National Sovereignty in the Global Migration CrisisAn analysis of the intersection between the Pope's calls for human dignity and the political necessity of border security and national sovereignty.

Read more »

Officials focus on human trafficking prevention ahead of World CupSan Diego agencies and advocates are working to prevent human trafficking and exploitation during World Cup events.

Read more »

‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Lead Toho Presence at Anime Expo 2026Toho International returns to Anime Expo 2026 with panels for 'My Hero Academia,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen,' 'Frieren' and more.

Read more »