Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation Announce Ghostbusters: Night Shift Animated Series

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled Ghostbusters: Night Shift, a new animated series premiering in 2027. Executive produced by franchise veterans Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the show expands the ghost-hunting universe with a stylized logo hinting at larger threats. The announcement also celebrated the Ghostbusters Give Back charity surpassing its $500,000 goal.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have officially announced a new animated series titled Ghostbusters: Night Shift , slated for a 2027 premiere. The project, a collaboration between the streaming giant and the animation studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was revealed alongside a first look at the show's stylized logo art.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the key art suggests a broader scope than traditional ghost-hunting, hinting at threats that may extend beyond the immaterial world. The series is executive produced by Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Amie Karp, and Dan Aykroyd, with Reitman and Kenan having co-written the franchise's recent live-action installments, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, continues to steer the franchise his father helped create, while Kenan brings his Oscar-nominated experience from Monster House to the animated realm. The announcement also highlighted the Ghostbusters Give Back initiative, which surpassed its $500,000 fundraising goal, as confirmed by Reitman and Kenan during the reveal. This marks the first major animated series in the Ghostbusters universe in decades, following the long-running The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991) and the 1997 reboot Extreme Ghostbusters.

With a 2027 release date set, fans can anticipate a fresh take that blends supernatural action with the beloved humor and team dynamics of the franchise. The series is expected to appeal to both nostalgic viewers and new audiences, leveraging Netflix's global reach and Sony Pictures Animation's track record for visually inventive storytelling. As production progresses, more details about the voice cast and storyline will likely emerge, but the initial buzz suggests a promising addition to the Ghostbusters legacy





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