Netflix and Lionsgate announce a new action thriller titled Fairtytale In New York starring Aaron Pierre, expanding their successful decade-long distribution partnership.

In a significant move for the current streaming landscape, Netflix has secured the distribution rights to a new action thriller titled Fairtytale In New York through a competitive auction, marking a continued deepening of its strategic alliance with Lionsgate. This collaboration builds upon a relationship that originated in 2011 when Netflix first secured exclusive movie streaming rights with the studio for the UK and Ireland, a partnership that has since evolved to benefit both entities during the intense competition of the modern streaming wars.

Established Partnership Yields New Productions

The collaboration between Netflix and Lionsgate has consistently produced notable successes, starting with projects like Jingle Bell Heist which featured Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells, as well as the film Dhamaka. The duo recently enjoyed extraordinary commercial and critical success following the premiere of War Machine, which starred Alan Ritchson in the lead role and demonstrated the efficacy of their creative and distribution synergy. Now, this enduring partnership is set to yield further fruit as both companies team up once more on the new project, with Lionsgate handling the production while Netflix manages the global distribution following its win in a competitive auction.

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Aaron Pierre Cast as Lead Action Star

While director Jalmari Helander is attached to helm the action thriller, the primary draw for the project is its lead actor, Aaron Pierre, who brings significant recent momentum to the production. Pierre joins the effort fresh off starring in another action-heavy role within the hit HBO series Lanterns, which co-starred Kyle Chandler and emerged as one of the biggest dramas for HBO Max in 2026. His casting signals Netflix and Lionsgate's intent to capture the same audience engagement that made War Machine a standout hit, leveraging Pierre's growing reputation in the action genre to attract viewers to the new release.

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Director Reunites with Writing Team

The upcoming film also serves as a professional reunion for director Jalmari Helander, who is reconnecting not only with Lionsgate but also with screenwriters Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. This trio previously collaborated on Helander's earlier work and is currently preparing for Helander's upcoming John Rambo project, which features Noah Centineo and is scheduled to premiere on June 4, 2027. The continuity of this creative team suggests a focused approach to delivering high-octane storytelling, with the writers bringing their established expertise to the narrative structure of Fairtytale In New York.

Sequel Development and Future Outlook

Alongside the announcement of the new film, it has been confirmed that a sequel to War Machine is officially in development, which will see Alan Ritchson return to play the all-action hero in a follow-up story. This dual commitment to expanding the War Machine universe and launching a fresh property highlights the strategic depth of the Netflix and Lionsgate relationship, ensuring a steady pipeline of content that leverages established intellectual property while introducing new stars. The decision to back Fairtytale In New York through a competitive auction indicates the high value both platforms place on securing premium action content to maintain their competitive edge in the global market.