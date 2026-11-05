Netflix and Brad Pitt Film Clash With Theater Chains Over IMAX Release

Brad Pitt's sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood faces screening restrictions from Regal and Cinemark, while AMC joins Netflix for an exclusive IMAX run starting November 25.

Brad Pitt's upcoming sequel The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is facing significant distribution hurdles in the theatrical exhibition market. Major cinema chains Regal Theatres and Cinemark have officially blocked the film from their IMAX screens. This decision impacts the film's potential to reach large-scale audiences during its initial window. The conflict highlights the ongoing tension between streaming giants and traditional theater operators.

Release Strategy and Chain Exclusion

Netflix has scheduled the exclusive two-week IMAX release of the film for November 25. Following this limited theatrical run, the movie will arrive on the streaming platform on December 23. Unlike its competitors, AMC Theatres has agreed to screen the movie across its locations. This creates a stark divide in how the film will be exhibited in cinemas. The exclusion from Regal and Cinemark limits the film's presence in key markets.

Also read Brad Pitt Cliff Booth Sequel Announced with David Fincher at Netflix

Theatrical Window Conflict Details

Both Regal and Cinemark have raised formal concerns about Netflix's shortened theatrical window. They argue that the rapid transition to streaming undermines the traditional cinema experience. Instead of showing Brad Pitt's movie, these chains plan to use their IMAX screens for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. That film is scheduled to open the weekend before Pitt's project debuts in cinemas. This strategic choice prioritizes a competitor's film over the Netflix production.

Gelfond's Proposal for Shared Screens

Mark Gelfond addressed these restrictions during a quarterly earnings call. He argued that cinema chains have the physical capacity to host both films simultaneously. Gelfond suggested that chains could schedule The Hunger Games on their regular screens. They could reserve their IMAX auditoriums specifically for Brad Pitt's movie. He described this approach as a win-win scenario for all parties involved. The chains would retain revenue from both major releases.

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He emphasized that operators with hundreds or thousands of screens have the flexibility to manage multiple blockbusters. Gelfond believes the current refusal is a choice rather than a logistical necessity. He implied that the chains are prioritizing other partners over the Netflix collaboration. This stance puts pressure on theater operators to justify their exclusion of the film. The argument centers on maximizing auditorium utilization rather than rejecting the project outright.

Production Background and Future Outlook

The film continues the narrative of Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth. David Fincher directs the project from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino. The story picks up eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Gelfond has viewed an extended clip of the production. He believes the involvement of Pitt, Fincher, and Tarantino will draw audiences to theaters. Confidence remains high that star power can drive box office success. The situation will likely evolve as the November 25 release date approaches. Theater chains may reassess their positions if demand remains strong.