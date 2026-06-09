Netflix AI Thriller Adds MCU Star to Ensemble Cast Led by Anne Hathaway

A popular MCU actress joins the cast of Netflix's upcoming AI thriller directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, alongside Anne Hathaway, Toni Collette, and others. Plot details remain under wraps.

The upcoming Netflix AI thriller film has significantly expanded its cast with the addition of a popular actress from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She joins a star-studded lineup that includes Toni Collette, Chloe Coleman, Sagar Radia, and Anne Hathaway , who was previously announced.

The actress, known for her roles in the MCU, including Luke Cage and Captain America: Civil War, will portray Judy Daniels, a retired journalist living in a retirement community. This casting continues the project's trend of attracting high-profile talent. Toni Collette, an acclaimed actress fresh off projects like the sci-fi film Mickey 17 and the TV series Wayward, brings a wealth of dramatic experience.

Chloe Coleman, recognized for her work in Big Little Lies and the recent My Spy: The Eternal City, adds a dynamic young presence. Sagar Radia, known for his role in Industry and recent appearances in An t-Eilean and BAIT, rounds out the new additions. The film is being written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman serving as producers. The plot details remain closely guarded.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been busy with his own acting roles, appearing in films like Greedy People, Killer Heat, and the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Paradise Records, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The project is part of Netflix's growing slate of films exploring themes of artificial intelligence, a topical subject as Hollywood grapples with the technological shift. Anne Hathaway, who previously worked with Gordon-Levitt in The Dark Knight Rises, leads the cast, making her involvement a notable reunion.

The film is highly anticipated as it combines a provocative AI theme with an impressive ensemble cast under Gordon-Levitt's directorial vision





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix AI Movie Joseph Gordon-Levitt Anne Hathaway MCU Actress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MCU Looks to Redeem Itself with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'After a disappointing 2025, the Marvel Cinematic Universe aims to bounce back with two major releases this year: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Meanwhile, 'Iron Man 2' finds itself among the most-streamed MCU movies on Disney+.

Read more »

Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to the MCU: A Risky Move or a Fresh Challenge?Kevin Feige has reassembled some of the biggest talents from the Infinity Saga to close out the Multiverse Saga. Behind the camera, Joe and Anthony Russo are coming back with the script for co-writer Stephen McFeely. They're all reteaming with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

Read more »

Daredevil Joins Spider-Man in Brand New Day Fan Art, Sparking MCU Crossover HopesNew fan art imagines Charlie Cox's Daredevil teaming up with Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fueling speculation about the character's appearance in the film given his prison jumpsuit and the Hand's involvement.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway Teases Princess Diaries 3 and Confirms Multiple Upcoming ProjectsAnne Hathaway has given fans plenty to look forward to in the coming months and years, but one role in particular has been on fans' minds for years: Mia Thermopolis. The beloved original Princess Diaries movie has been a comfort watch for many fans growing up and is considered a cult classic. In a recent interview, Hathaway reaffirmed that they are constantly working on the threequel, but cautioned that a third film is not greenlit or confirmed yet.

Read more »