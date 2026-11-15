Netflix Adds The Roses and Tony to Streaming Lineup

Netflix expands its catalog with satirical drama The Roses and chef biopic Tony. This update highlights new streaming titles including Holmes On Homes Season 2 for HGTV viewers seeking home renovation content.

Netflix has significantly expanded its content library by adding two distinct cinematic features to its streaming platform. The additions include The Roses, a satirical black comedy directed by Jay Roach, and Tony, a biographical coming-of-age comedy-drama. These titles join a broader rotation of new releases across various streaming services, including HGTV and HBO Max, offering viewers a diverse range of entertainment options.

The Roses Film Overview and Cast

The Roses serves as an adaptation of Warren Adler's 1981 novel of the same name. The narrative centers on Theo and Ivy, a couple who initially appear to have a perfect life marked by a loving marriage and twin children. However, the plot thickens as Theo's career begins to collapse precisely when Ivy's professional ambitions start to flourish. This shift in dynamics drives the conflict of the story.

Also read How Close Broncos Came to Acquiring RB Tony Pollard Before Deadline

The film features an impressive ensemble cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Supporting performances are provided by Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, and Belinda Bromilow. The movie received mixed reviews from critics upon its release. Despite the divided critical reception, the film managed to gross $52 million worldwide, demonstrating its commercial appeal.

Tony Biopic and Anthony Bourdain Origins

The second major addition to the Netflix lineup is Tony, a film that explores the early life of the renowned chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. Set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the story follows a 19-year-old Bourdain as he enters the chaotic environment of a Cape Cod restaurant kitchen. This formative experience set him on a path that would eventually define his global career.

Advertisement

Tony has received positive reviews from critics, distinguishing itself with a heartfelt narrative approach. The cast includes Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones, Leo Woodall, and Stavros Halkias. The film offers an intimate look at the beginnings of a culinary icon, providing context for the persona Bourdain would later become known for.

Other Streaming Updates and Additions

While Netflix focuses on these dramatic additions, other platforms are updating their libraries with new seasons and series. HGTV has introduced Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2. This series continues to follow home renovation projects, appealing to viewers interested in property transformation and legacy building.

HBO Max is also seeing increased attention for a new legal drama contender. Meanwhile, Apple TV is featuring Anthony Mackie's globe-trotting heist saga among its new releases. These additions highlight a competitive landscape where platforms are aggressively acquiring and producing high-profile content to retain subscribers.

Industry Trends and Viewer Impact

The strategic addition of The Roses and Tony reflects Netflix's ongoing effort to diversify its catalog with both satirical comedies and biographical dramas. This approach caters to a wide audience spectrum, from fans of ensemble comedies to those interested in culinary history. The success of these titles will likely influence future acquisition strategies across the streaming industry.