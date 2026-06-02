Netflix Adds Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves in Global Streaming Premiere

Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed Western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo as the first Black deputy U.S. marshal, is now streaming on Netflix worldwide. The eight-part show, originally on Paramount+, chronicles the true story of Bass Reeves and his remarkable law enforcement career in the 19th-century American frontier, blending historical drama with Sheridan's signature style.

Netflix has expanded its Western catalog with the addition of Taylor Sheridan 's historically grounded series Lawmen: Bass Reeves , making the eight-episode drama available to stream globally for the first time on a platform other than its original home, Paramount+.

Originally released in 2023, the series delves into the extraordinary life of Bass Reeves, one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals in American history, whose three-decade career in the Indian Territory resulted in over 3,000 arrests. Though not directly created by Sheridan, he serves as an executive producer alongside star David Oyelowo, who delivers a nuanced portrayal of the legendary lawman.

Set against the post-Civil War frontier, the narrative explores Reeves' origin, the personal demons he confronts, and the dangerous adversaries he faces, including a ruthless former Confederate leader played by Barry Pepper. The supporting cast features veteran actors such as Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid, adding depth to this meticulously crafted period piece. Lawmen: Bass Reeves resonates with fans of Sheridan's Yellowstone universe, sharing similar thematic territory and a gritty tonal signature, though it stands as an independent story.

Critics and audiences have praised the show, reflected in its 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While no official continuation has been announced, the series leaves the door open for potential future installments focusing on other iconic lawmen of the Old West. This Netflix arrival introduces the acclaimed series to a much wider subscriber base, allowing viewers to binge the complete, historically informed saga at their convenience.

Title: Netflix Adds Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves in Global Streaming Premiere Description: Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed Western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo as the first Black deputy U.S. marshal, is now streaming on Netflix worldwide. The eight-part show, originally on Paramount+, chronicles the true story of Bass Reeves and his remarkable law enforcement career in the 19th-century American frontier, blending historical drama with Sheridan's signature style.

Category: Entertainment & Arts/Television/Streaming Keywords: ["Lawmen: Bass Reeves", "Taylor Sheridan", "Netflix streaming", "Western series", "David Oyelowo", "Bass Reeves history", "Yellowstone spinoff", "Paramount+", "U.S. marshals", "19th century drama"





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