Netflix Adds Entire Rocky Franchise Starting June 1

Relive the iconic underdog story of Rocky Balboa as Netflix adds the entire Rocky franchise, including Rocky, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa. The films have become a billion-dollar franchise, captivating audiences worldwide with their inspirational story of a humble boxer's rise to fame.

Get ready to relive the iconic underdog story as Netflix adds the entire Rocky franchise on June 1. The streaming giant is bringing Rocky , Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa to its platform, solidifying the franchise's status as one of the most inspirational sports sagas in movie history.

The original films and Creed sequels have turned Rocky into a billion-dollar franchise, captivating audiences worldwide with the story of Rocky Balboa, a humble Philadelphia boxer who defies all odds to become a World Heavyweight Champion. Sylvester Stallone headlines the series as the titular character, alongside an ensemble cast including Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith, Mr. T, Dolph Lundgren, and Milo Ventimiglia





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