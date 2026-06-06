Netflix Adds Beloved Sci-Fi TV Show’s Last Season Today

Netflix subscribers can now watch the final season of Syfy's beloved sci-fi TV show, nearly a year after it was released.

‘s library. After wrapping up its 10-episode run last August 2025, the last installment received a perfect Tomatometer rating onSeason 4 are finally available to stream on Netflix.

Before this, the final season originally aired on Syfy and USA Network last year. The series revolved around an alien who impersonates a human doctor while contemplating whether to destroy humanity.

The sci-fi comedy-drama show starred Alan Tudyk as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker, Alice Wetterlund as D’arcy Morin, Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Enver Gjokaj as Grey Hybrid Joseph, Stephen Root as Harry’s Father, and Linda Hamilton as General McCallister. It was adapted and executive-produced by Chris Sheridan.

The series was a production by Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.

“Season 4 starts with Harry and his baby Bridget stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job,” reads the official synopsis.

“Asta and D’arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience that Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren’t caused by anything human. ”Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now.

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