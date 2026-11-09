Netflix Adds All 63 Episodes Of Power Crime Drama On November 9

Netflix acquired all 63 episodes of the acclaimed crime series Power on November 9, making the full six-season run available for streaming in the US for the first time ever.

Netflix has officially added all 63 episodes of the acclaimed gangster drama Power to its platform in the United States. This major content acquisition marks the first time the entire six-season series is available for streaming on the service. The addition brings a comprehensive library of crime, betrayal, and high-stakes suspense to viewers seeking long-form entertainment.

Power Series Now Available On Netflix

The complete original run of Power premiered on November 9, offering fans a massive binge-watching opportunity. The series features an outstanding cast led by Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Curtis Jackson also serves as an executive producer for the show, adding his unique perspective to the production. This release provides a definitive viewing experience for new audiences and longtime followers alike.

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For viewers who enjoyed gritty and expansive crime shows with drug elements like Snowfall, Animal Kingdom, and Top Boy, this new Netflix hit is tailored specifically for them. The show offers a dense narrative structure that rewards sustained attention and deep engagement with its complex characters. Fans of detailed character arcs and moral ambiguity will find this addition particularly compelling.

Origins And Spinoff Universe Details

Power originally premiered in 2014 and concluded its run in 2020 before spawning three existing spinoff series. These include Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. With two more upcoming spinoffs, the franchise has established itself as one of TV's biggest crime empires. The expansion of this universe allows audiences to explore different facets of the criminal world introduced in the original series.

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The core narrative centers on James "Ghost" St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick. He is portrayed as a wealthy New York City nightclub owner who leads a double life as a drug kingpin. Ghost owns and operates Truth, one of the hottest nightclubs in Manhattan that draws some of the most elite circles in the city. This establishment serves as a front for his money laundering scheme.

Ghost secretly oversees an enormous narcotics empire alongside his childhood friend, Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora. Despite wanting to go clean, Ghost's criminal past remains a persistent threat to his desired life of legitimacy. The tension escalates when he starts an affair with Angela Valdes behind his wife Tasha's back. Angela is revealed to be an assistant U.S. attorney whose office is hunting down a mysterious drug trafficker known as Ghost.

Critical Reception And Audience Viewership

Power is considered one of the most binge-worthy crime thrillers of the 2010s. The series earned a strong 81% Rotten Tomatoes score across all six seasons. Several seasons, including season 2 and season 5, received perfectly rated 100% scores on the aggregator. Critics have praised the show for its great characters, strong performances, and gripping tension sustained throughout its run.

The New York Daily News gave Power season 1 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The review noted that much of the real beauty of Power lies in the details, both conversational and visual. However, some audiences have criticized the show for losing the plot in its later seasons. This has led to what some viewers consider an unsatisfying ending for the overall narrative arc.

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Despite mixed reviews on the conclusion, the first three seasons build to extraordinary highs that keep audiences hooked. The series maintains a TV-MA rating for its mature content. It has an aggregate rating of 8.8 out of 10 based on user scores. The show aims to make a significant statement on viewership charts following its exclusive arrival on Netflix.

Production Team And Creative Leadership

The production of Power involved a diverse group of directors and writers who shaped its distinctive tone. Directors included Hernán Otaño, Bart Wenrich, Kari Skogland, and Sanford Bookstaver. Other notable directors involved were Shana Stein, Kieron Hawkes, and Slick Naim. The creative vision was further supported by Ami Canaan Mann, Anthony Hemingway, and David Rodriguez.

The writing staff featured Courtney Kemp Agboh, Monica Mitchell, and Gabriela Uribe. Additional writers included Eric Haywood, Gary Lennon, and Matt K. Turner. The team also comprised Vladimir Cvetko, Heather Zuhlke, Safia M. Dirie, and Andre J. Ferguson. Mario Van Peebles, Rob Hardy, and Stefan Schwartz also contributed to the direction. M.J. Bassett completed the list of key creative personnel behind the camera.

The addition of all 63 episodes creates a substantial library for true crime drama fans. The show remains a top recommendation for those looking for immersive storytelling. Its blend of urban drama, family conflict, and criminal enterprise continues to resonate with global audiences. The availability on Netflix ensures that this epic crime saga is accessible to a broader demographic than ever before.