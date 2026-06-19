Netflix Acquires Rights to WWII Thriller Play Dead

Netflix has acquired the rights to the upcoming WWII thriller Play Dead, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Noah Jupe and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film is produced by legendary horror filmmaker Sam Raimi and is set to be released on the platform soon. Play Dead is a highly anticipated addition to Netflix's lineup, following in the successful footsteps of previous hits like Carry On.

Over the last two decades, the concept of watching titles has switched from high-capacity optical storage formats like Blu-ray discs to streaming. Within that sphere, there are several options to choose from, with several major players within the streaming ecosystem.

Apple TV, Peacock, and Prime Video are some of the major players on the scene. However, the biggest one is arguably Netflix, with one of the largest collections of television shows and movies globally. The streamer boasts a broad genre coverage of thrillers, horror, crime, romance, and so much more. Year after year, Netflix has developed a reputation for delivering captivating titles that draw in large audiences.

In this year alone, the streamer has overseen the arrival of several hits like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's cop thriller, The Rip, Alan Ritchson's all-action mechanical nightmare, War Machine, and Cillian Murphy's final soirée as the revered Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Despite its vast array of titles, Netflix is always on the lookout for even more films and shows to add to its collection.

Upcoming titles for this month, for instance, include the Harlan Coben thriller I Will Find You starring Sam Worthington, and the feel-good, buddy comedy Little Brother featuring John Cena and Eric Andre. Now, Netflix is looking to add a war thriller, Play Dead. According to a new report, the streamer has acquired the rights to the WWII thriller from director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Collet-Serra has a standing relationship with Netflix, with the director's 2024 thriller, Carry On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, being a memorable hit for all involved. The hope is that Play Dead will follow in the successful footsteps of Carry On, as Collet-Serra swaps a TSA checkpoint for the theater of war. Play Dead stars Noah Jupe and Matthias Schweighöfer, who previously starred in another World War II mega masterpiece in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The upcoming war thriller is produced by legendary horror filmmaker Sam Raimi. Netflix has become the go-to platform for viewers to access a wide range of films and television shows. The platform's vast library of content caters to diverse tastes and preferences, making it a hub for entertainment enthusiasts. The acquisition of Play Dead is a significant move for Netflix, as it continues to expand its offerings and solidify its position in the streaming industry.

The film's production team, led by director Jaume Collet-Serra, is known for its ability to craft engaging stories that captivate audiences. With Play Dead, Netflix is poised to deliver another thrilling experience that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The film's cast, featuring Noah Jupe and Matthias Schweighöfer, is highly skilled and has proven its acting chops in previous roles.

The combination of Collet-Serra's direction and the talented cast makes Play Dead a highly anticipated addition to Netflix's lineup. The film's production by Sam Raimi adds to its excitement, as Raimi is known for his work in the horror genre. The acquisition of Play Dead is a strategic move by Netflix to continue delivering high-quality content to its viewers.

The platform's commitment to offering a diverse range of films and television shows has made it a leader in the streaming industry. With Play Dead, Netflix is further solidifying its position as a go-to destination for entertainment enthusiasts. The film's release is highly anticipated, and its production team is working tirelessly to ensure that it meets the high standards set by Netflix.

As the streaming industry continues to evolve, Netflix remains at the forefront, offering a wide range of films and television shows that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The acquisition of Play Dead is a testament to Netflix's commitment to delivering high-quality content and solidifying its position in the streaming industry





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Netflix Play Dead WWII Thriller Jaume Collet-Serra Noah Jupe Matthias Schweighöfer Sam Raimi

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