Netflix Acquires Chinese Sci-Fi Thriller 'Per Aspera Ad Astra' Starring Dylan Wang

Netflix is adding a new title to its streaming empire in the form of a Chinese Sci-Fi Thriller. This movie was acquired after Per Aspera Ad Astra the streamer acquired the SVOD rights. The main star is Dylan Wang, who is well-known for his roles in Meteor Garden and Love Between Fairy and Devil. Dylan Wang is part of a rising global star generation in the Chinese film industry, leading him to have a prominent role as a charismatic lead. As it seems with many young Chinese actors, Dylan Wang aims to use his wits, pluck, and heroism to help inspire viewers to think positively, stay vigilant, and prepare themselves mentally and physically for the challenges of life.

Streaming release date: After acquiring the SVOD rights, Per Aspera Ad Astra —a Chinese movie about a virtual dream system—is being prepared for streaming. Dylan Wang , known for his Meteor Garden role, and Victoria Song, popular for Find Yourself and my personal favorite, Lover or Stranger, are among the notable cast.

This Sci-Fi thriller will be directed by Han Yan. It will stream on Netflix. The synopsis details how the protagonist awakens an admiral to save those trapped in a dream world, embedded in his dreams. They navigate layers of dreamscapes





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Chinese Movie Netflix Dylan Wang Per Aspera Ad Astra

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