Harold Perrineau-led sci-fi mystery From has shattered records on Netflix, amassing 1.685 billion minutes in one week and outpacing rivals significantly.

Netflix has secured a dominant position in the streaming landscape with its latest third-party acquisition, the sci-fi horror mystery series From. The show, originally produced by MGM+, debuted on the platform on October 19 after years of circulating as a hidden gem among dedicated genre fans. The strategic move to bring the Harold Perrineau -led narrative to a broader audience has yielded unprecedented engagement metrics that far exceed industry expectations for acquired content.

Unprecedented Viewership Records Set

Harold Perrineau-led series From has achieved a staggering 1.685 billion minutes viewed for the Nielsen tracking week of November 2 through 8. This figure represents nearly double the performance of the next highest competitor among all acquired series, with Grey's Anatomy recording 857 million minutes during the same period. No other acquired title even reached half of the viewership generated by the John Griffin-created series, which is showrun by Jeff Pinkner.

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Consistent Top Ten Dominance Across Weeks

Since its initial premiere on October 19, From has maintained a relentless presence in the platform's top rankings. The first season reached number one on Netflix's English television top ten chart in its debut week, initiating a dominant run that has continued without interruption. In every subsequent week, all three available seasons have charted somewhere within the top ten, demonstrating a sustained and deepening viewer interest in the story of a town that traps anyone entering its borders.

Outperforming Long-Running Franchises by Episode Count

The performance of From is particularly remarkable when considering the total volume of content available to consumers. The series has only 30 episodes accessible on the platform, yet it outperformed Bluey, which holds the fourth spot with 154 episodes available for binge-watching. This disparity highlights a intense consumption rate per episode for the horror hit, indicating that viewers are rewatching the content multiple times rather than just passively watching new material.

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Context Within Netflix's Broader Acquisition Strategy

Netflix has benefited from several high-profile acquisitions from other streaming services throughout 2026, but From stands out as a unique outlier. A recent deal with Disney introduced content such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Ice Age movies, with the latter becoming a significant hit. However, the viewership metrics for the MGM+ acquisition have reached rare territory that surpasses even the most successful Disney transfers in terms of concentration and intensity of viewer engagement.

Total Cumulative Impact and Future Trajectory

The total cumulative viewership for From on Netflix has now exceeded 5 billion minutes since its arrival on the service. This milestone underscores the show's ability to convert curious viewers into highly engaged fans who drive the platform's watch time statistics. With no end to its chart presence in sight, the series continues to set a new benchmark for how third-party content can disrupt the streaming hierarchy when it resonates deeply with global audiences.