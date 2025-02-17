Netanyahu Vows Retaliation if Hamas Doesn't Release Hostages, Praises Trump's 'Bold Vision' for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Hamas, vowing to unleash devastating consequences if the terror group fails to return all hostages. He emphasized a shared strategic approach with the United States, aimed at eliminating Hamas' military and political capabilities and ensuring Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the collaborative efforts to secure the hostages' release, while acknowledging President Trump's controversial proposal to transform the Gaza Strip into a 'Riviera of the Middle East'.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to unleash devastating consequences if Hamas fails to return all hostages, characterizing the terror group's actions as opening the gates of hell. In a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio , Netanyahu affirmed a shared strategic approach between Israel and the United States regarding Gaza .

While he refrained from disclosing specifics, Netanyahu asserted that the gates of hell would be opened if all hostages remained unrelinquished. He declared the unwavering commitment of Israel to eliminate Hamas' military capability and political rule in Gaza, emphasizing the objective of ensuring Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.Rubio, currently on a regional tour, underscored the collaborative efforts of both nations to secure the hostages' release. While acknowledging the sensitivity surrounding operational details, he stressed the priority of ensuring the safety of the hostages and the successful conclusion of the ongoing process. He emphasized that the United States desires the immediate return of every hostage and is actively working towards achieving that goal.Netanyahu hailed the unwavering support of the United States, asserting that it would accelerate Israel's progress towards its objectives and pave the way for a transformative future. Rubio, speaking alongside Netanyahu, acknowledged that President Trump's proposal to transform the Gaza Strip into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' might have elicited shock and surprise. However, he commended Trump's bold vision and courage in proposing an alternative to the conventional, stagnant approaches of the past.Their remarks coincide with the impending conclusion of the first phase of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, scheduled for two weeks hence. Negotiations for the second phase, contingent upon Hamas releasing remaining hostages, establishing a lasting truce, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, remain unresolved. Rubio unequivocally stated that Hamas, as a military or governmental entity, cannot persist. He argued that as long as Hamas poses a threat through violence, the prospect of peace remains unattainable and that its eradication is paramount. Notably, Rubio's trip excludes meetings with Palestinian officials and visits to Egypt and Jordan, both close U.S. allies at peace with Israel and steadfast in their opposition to any influx of Palestinian refugees. Trump, addressing reporters after attending the Daytona 500, reiterated his strong stance in support of Israel, stating he instructed Netanyahu to take any necessary actions. He expressed satisfaction with the condition of recently released hostages and suggested that a resumption of hostilities could be detrimental to the remaining hostages' safety. He emphasized the need for a sustained effort to counter the threat posed by Hamas, a group that has demonstrated resilience in the face of previous Israeli military operations.Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported an airstrike targeting individuals approaching their forces in southern Gaza. The Hamas-led Interior Ministry claimed that the strike resulted in the deaths of three of their policemen while securing the entry of aid trucks near Rafah, on the Egyptian border. Hamas condemned the attack as a 'serious violation' of the ceasefire, accusing Netanyahu of attempting to sabotage the agreement.The current situation is a direct consequence of the October 7th terrorist attack, which saw Hamas militants kill approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel and take 251 hostages. The ensuing 15-month war claimed the lives of over 48,000 Gazans, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Adding to the tension, Israel recently received a shipment of MK-84 heavy bombs after Trump lifted a block imposed by the Biden administration. These bombs, capable of inflicting significant damage, raise concerns about the potential escalation of violence





