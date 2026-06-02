Netanyahu Under Fire: Israeli Officials Push Back Against Trump's Interference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces internal pressure and public criticism from his coalition members after President Trump intervened in Israeli affairs, persuading Netanyahu to halt attacks on Beirut. while Israel's political spectrum is largely united in its desire to target Iran and Hezbollah, right-wing members are angered by what they perceive as Trump's meddliNg. Tensions escalate as Hezbollah disregards a ceasefire and Israel refrains from heavy attacks to avoid angering Washington, drawing criticism from the right-wing.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure from within his coalition following President Trump's intervention in Israel i affairs. After Trump persuaded Netanyahu to halt renewed attacks on Beirut, right-wing members of his coalition expressed outrage, accusing Trump of meddling in Israel i matters.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went so far as to publicly urge Netanyahu to defy Trump's wishes regarding Lebanon. Ben-Gvir,the highest-ranking official to voice dissent,argued that at present is the time to target Hezbollah and restore security to Israel's north. While Israel's political landscape is diverse, thEre's broad consensus across the spectrum regarding the threat posed by Iran and Hezbollah, with many seeing the current situation as an opportunity to eliminate the group.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed he had mediated between Netanyahu and Hezbollah, securing a pledge from both sides not to attack each other if the other didn't. However, Netanyahu swiftly clarified that operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon would continue and Israel reserved the right to strike Beirut if Hezbollah persisted in attacking Israel. A ceasefire, brokered last month, has been largely ignored by Hezbollah, leading to continued fighting.

Israel has refrained from heavy attacks to avoid angering Washington, a move that has drawn criticism from the right-wing, who believe Netanyahu is being unduly influenced by Trump. A heated call between Trump and Netanyahu reportedly took place on Monday, following Iran's announcement that it would withdraw from negotiations until Israel ceased operations in Lebanon. According to sources,Trump told Netanyahu, 'You're f***ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me.

I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.





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