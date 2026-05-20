Netanyahu Seeks to Resume Military Strikes Weeks After Trump Phone Call, Amid Concerns Over Iran Deals

Netanyahu has doubts about further negotiations with Iran and seeks to resume military strikes against Iran's nuclear program. The US on the other hand wants to push for an agreement in which Iran abandons its nuclear weapons program before any return to war.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu clashed over striking Iran in a 'dramatic' overnight phone call, hours after a failed plot to topple Tehran's regime in the war's opening days was exposed.

The Israeli outlet notes that Netanyahu increasingly doubts that further negotiations with Tehran will produce a peace deal and wants to resume military strikes. Trump, meanwhile, wants to push harder for an agreement in which Iran abandons its nuclear weapons program before any return to war.

The discussion came hours after the New York Times revealed that Israel, with Trump's approval, went into the war with an 'audacious' plan to install hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as Iran's new leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes. The plot collapsed on day one when Ahmadinejad was wounded by an Israeli strike on his Tehran home meant to free him from house arrest, and he hasn't been seen since.

Ahmadinejad, who had fallen out with the Ayatollah, was known during his 2005 to 2013 presidency for calling to 'wipe Israel off the map.

' He also backed Tehran's nuclear program, and violently crushed civilian dissent. A US official involved in the US-Iran negotiations commented that the failed plans for Ahmadinejad just further proves that there is no good leader within the current ranks of their government. There is no Delcy Rodriguez in Iran. Israeli strikes on the war's first day killed Ayatollah Khamenei at his Tehran compound and wiped out a meeting of senior Iranian officials.

Some of the officials killed in the Israeli strike had been identified by the White House as more willing to negotiate with the US than the current hardline regime. The phone call between the two leaders occurred last night in a phone call that is described as 'lengthy and dramatic'





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Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran U.S.-Iran Relations Netanyahu-Trump Phone Call Iran Nuclear Deal Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Trump's Approval Israel's Audacious Plan

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