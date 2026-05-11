Netanyahu Seeks Independence from US Aid Amid Escalating Iran-US Conflict and Global Oil Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses a desire to phase out American financial support over the next decade, while tensions between the Trump administration and Iran reach a breaking point over a rejected peace proposal and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Benjamin Netanyahu 's recent interview with Major Garrett of CBS News has sent ripples through the geopolitical landscape. The Israeli Prime Minister revealed a strategic ambition to fundamentally alter the financial architecture of the relationship between Israel and the United States.

In a surprising admission, Netanyahu stated that he believes the time has come for the state of Israel to reevaluate and potentially reset its financial dependence on Washington. His ultimate goal is to gradually reduce the American financial component of their military cooperation to zero. This process is intended to be phased in over the next ten years, rather than waiting for the next congressional cycle to begin.

This move is particularly notable because it reflects a growing awareness within the Israeli leadership that American support may be fluctuating and potentially unreliable in the long term. When Netanyahu shared this vision with his own people, he noted that many were shocked, reflecting the deep-rooted nature of the financial ties that have sustained the Israeli military for decades. Simultaneously, the diplomatic climate between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran has deteriorated further.

President Donald Trump has officially rejected a peace proposal put forward by Tehran, describing the terms as 'totally unacceptable'. The Trump administration had sought a comprehensive agreement that would end the ongoing hostilities, facilitate the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and ensure a significant rollback of the Iranian nuclear program.

However, the Iranian regime countered with a set of demands that Washington found impossible to meet. Tehran has insisted that the United States must immediately end its naval blockade of Iranian ports and release billions of dollars in frozen bank assets.

Furthermore, the Iranian leadership is demanding security guarantees for its militant allies in Lebanon, a point of contention that the Trump administration views as a non-starter. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has pushed back, accusing American diplomats of 'making unreasonable' and 'excessive' demands that hinder the path to peace. At the heart of this diplomatic deadlock is the issue of nuclear proliferation.

The United States is demanding that Iran hand over its entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium to American authorities to prevent the development of nuclear weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Iran possesses more than 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, which is a mere technical step away from the grade required for nuclear weaponry.

Iran has refused to transfer this material to the US, offering instead to send the stockpile to an allied nation, specifically mentioning Russia. This tug-of-war over the nuclear assets highlights the deep mistrust between the two nations and the complexity of the current negotiations. The regime spokesperson has maintained that their offers are generous and beneficial not only for Iran but for the stability of the entire region and the global community, though the Trump administration remains unconvinced.

The consequences of this geopolitical friction are manifesting in the global economy, most notably in the energy sector. The naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, established by the Trump administration to force Iran back to the negotiating table, has created a volatile environment. The strait is a critical artery for global trade, responsible for the transit of approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Iran has effectively constrained the waterway using a combination of drones, sea mines, and small attack boats, creating a dangerous standoff. With no peace deal in sight and tensions continuing to escalate, global oil prices have surged. Brent crude futures have climbed to approximately 104 dollars a barrel, causing concern among economists and policymakers worldwide.

The combination of Netanyahu's push for financial independence and the escalating conflict with Iran suggests a period of profound instability and transition in the Middle East, where traditional alliances are being questioned and economic pressures are mounting





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