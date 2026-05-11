Netanyahu Seeks Financial Independence from US Amid Escalating Iran Tensions and Global Oil Surge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a plan to eliminate US financial military aid over ten years, while diplomatic efforts between Donald Trump and Iran collapse, triggering a spike in global oil prices.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed a bold and unexpected vision for the future of the military relationship between Israel and the United States.

In a recent interview with CBS News anchor Major Garrett, Netanyahu stated that he believes it is time for Israel to re-evaluate its financial ties with the American government. Specifically, the Prime Minister revealed his desire to eventually wean the state of Israel off the financial support it receives from the United States, with the ultimate goal of reducing this military financial component to zero.

Netanyahu noted that he has already communicated this perspective to President Donald Trump and has discussed it with his own citizens, although he admitted that the idea often leaves people shocked. The plan involves a gradual phase-out over the next ten years, and Netanyahu intends to begin this process immediately rather than waiting for a new Congress to be seated.

This shift comes at a time when the geopolitical landscape is shifting and support for Israel within certain American political circles appears to be declining, prompting a strategic move toward greater financial autonomy and self-reliance in national defense. Parallel to these developments in Israel, the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Iran has reached a critical breaking point.

President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to express his outright rejection of a peace proposal submitted by Iranian representatives, describing the terms as totally unacceptable. This failure in diplomacy has exacerbated an already volatile situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway vital for the transit of roughly one-fifth of the world's global oil supply. Iran has effectively restricted access to this waterway using a combination of sea mines, unmanned aerial drones, and small, fast attack boats.

The Iranian government, represented by President Masoud Pezeshkian, has maintained a defiant stance, asserting that they will never surrender or bow their heads before their enemies. While Tehran claims their proposals were generous and aimed at the well-being of the global community, the Trump administration views these offers as insufficient and strategic distractions from Iran's nuclear ambitions. The ongoing standoff in the Strait of Hormuz has had an immediate and severe impact on the global economy, sending oil prices skyrocketing.

Brent crude futures have climbed to approximately 104 dollars per barrel as markets react to the uncertainty and the potential for a prolonged disruption in energy supplies. At the heart of the diplomatic deadlock is a fundamental disagreement over Iran's nuclear program and the US naval blockade. The Trump administration has demanded that Tehran surrender its entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States to ensure it cannot be used for weapons.

However, Iran has only offered to transfer the material to a third-party allied nation, such as Russia. Current reports from the UN nuclear agency indicate that Iran possesses over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, which is technically very close to weapons-grade material.

Furthermore, Iran demands the release of billions of dollars in frozen bank assets and the lifting of the naval blockade on its ports, while seeking security guarantees for its allies in Lebanon. As these tensions persist, the region remains on the brink of further escalation, with both superpowers refusing to concede on key strategic points





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