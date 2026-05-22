A country that claims its representation lies in anything but its own actions, amidst the mistreatment of activists and systematictreatment of Palestinians sparking debate over Israel's values and norms, the prime minister could not bring himself to condemn war criminals. Other protest in Israel over the detention of prison guards who were caught on camera abusively treating Palestinians highlight Israel's disconnect from reality.

As a country that invests heavily in public relations and presenting itself in a positive light, Israel often claims its representation lies in anything but its own actions.

The mistreatment of the activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, illegally intercepted by Israeli forces earlier this week in international waters, including in broad daylight, has sparked a heated debate over Israel's values and norms. Despite the abuse, Israel's Prime Minister, Netanyahu, appeared to backtrack, saying that his Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir's handling of the flotilla activists does not match Israel's values and norms.

Netanyahu stated that such abuse is not what Israel is about, and that Ben-Gvir should not form our image of Israel. However, the question remains, if it is not his own government official's actions that should we consider as we form an image of Israel's values and norms. Reports have highlighted systemic mistreatment of Palestinians in the country.

Furthermore, a recent incident involving detention of prison guards who were caught brutally abusing a Palestinian detainee on camera has raised further questions about Israel's values. The detention was protested by fellow Israelis, and some welcomed them to Israel TV stations. This story illustrates that official state policies, military instructions, public demonstrations, and the conduct of prison guards, supported by the people, do not represent Israel's values and norms.

The world's most moral army is how it describes itself, and the abuse is an exception as the war criminal in charge says he does not approve of it. Israel's hasbara has become simple: relying purely on the credulitudeness of its audience, who are many viewers boycotting the show due to Israel's participation. A disconnect from reality is shown by Netanyahu's comment, and perhaps that is the ultimate representation of how Israel and its supporters are left to operate.

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Israel Netanyahu Itamar Ben-Gvir Global Sumud Flotilla Human Rights Treatment Of Palestinians

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