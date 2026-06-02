Netanyahu's plan to occupy 70% of Gaza conflicts with Trump's plan for the enclave: Rubio

Washington seeks an international stabilisation force for Gaza, contingent on Hamas agreeing to demilitarise to prevent future conflict.

US Secretary of State denies Israeli Gaza takeover is part of Trump's 20-point peace plan. / AP US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told lawmakers that an Israeli plan to occupy 70 percent of Gaza is not part of the Trump administration's proposal for ending the war.

Rubio faced sharp questioning from lawmakers over the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

"We have a plan. It doesn't call for that," Rubio said when pressed by Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive for Israel's military to "take over" 70 percent of Gaza's territory. Rubio rejected accusations that the administration has forgotten the crisis.

He stated the administration is seeking an international stabilisation force for Gaza, contingent on Hamas demilitarising. Israel kills three Palestinians in latest Gaza ceasefire violationsDespite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 932 Palestinians in almost daily attacks and violations. Netanyahu recently said Israel intends to expand its invasion in Gaza to 70 percent, after acknowledging forces currently control around 60 per cent.

Under phase one of the Trump plan, Israeli forces had previously withdrawn to the "Yellow Line," controlling 53 percent of the territory. Rubio said Trump has consistently opposed unilateral changes to the enclave's status.

"The president has stated clearly and repeatedly that he is not in favour of these changes," Rubio said, adding that such moves potentially complicate the deal in Gaza. Israeli aggression has surged across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, with officials reporting 1,168 deaths and nearly 23,000 arrests.

Israel kills three Palestinians in latest Gaza ceasefire violationsIran still reviewing final US deal text, no response sent yet: reportEbola cases in DRC top 300 as outbreak spreads to more health zonesGoogle's parent company Alphabet sells $80 billion in equity to meet AI demandFour killed in Dnipro as Russia carries out strikes across Ukraine





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