Israel President Taps Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government After Netanyahu Bloc Loses Majority

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has chosen opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government after coalition talks, handing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a setback. Eisenkot now has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension, to assemble a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Saturday that he has selected opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, dealing a significant blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This decision follows the October 27 general election, where Netanyahu's political bloc fell from a peak of 68 seats to just 53. The opposition alliance led by Eisenkot secured 48 seats, leaving the Arab-led parties with 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Also read Herzog Picks Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Netanyahu's Bloc Falls Short

Herzog made the official announcement on November 7 after consultations revealed that factions representing 67 lawmakers supported Eisenkot. The formal presentation of the mandate is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 5 p.m. Israeli time.

Eisenkot now has 28 days to assemble a coalition government. The President retains the authority to grant a possible 14-day extension if negotiations stall. This timeline marks a critical period for political stability in the region.

During an official ceremony on Sunday, Eisenkot will launch complex negotiations with potential partners. He aims to establish a National Emergency Government based on his Yashar party. The plan includes invitations to join from across the political spectrum.

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His proposed administration rests on four founding principles. These include recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. He also demands acceptance of the Declaration of Independence values. Universal military or civilian service is mandatory under his plan. Finally, any coalition must recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization committed to dismantling its capabilities.

Netanyahu received the backing of 46 lawmakers during the consultation process. Seven members of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party declined to endorse either candidate. Their position as swing voters remains pivotal for any governing coalition.

Eisenkot faces a difficult dilemma regarding his path to power. He must either secure a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu. He could also rely on support from the two Arab-led parties. A third option involves an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

The Arab-led parties won an unprecedented 19 seats in the election. This result reflected the highest Arab voter turnout in recent history. The party Ra'am has stated it will support Eisenkot. However, Ra'am does not hold enough seats alone to reach the required 61-seat majority.

Breaking with decades of precedent, the Joint List also supported Eisenkot. They plan to do so from outside the formal coalition structure. Their goal is to end Netanyahu's grip on political power. This move presents a significant challenge for Eisenkot's base.

Several members of Eisenkot's bloc refuse to depend on Arab parties. Yisrael Beytenu, a conservative partner, has explicitly ruled out such an alliance. Netanyahu has accused the election of being stolen by Arab voters. He continues to pressure Eisenkot by labeling any such alliance a betrayal.

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Military service exemptions create further friction in the coalition talks. Eisenkot and his partners campaigned on ending long-standing draft exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox. This issue has grown controversial during the past three years of war. The ultra-Orthodox parties insist exemptions are necessary for their devout lifestyle.

United Torah Judaism has left the door open to cooperation. They anticipate their role as the decisive swing vote in the Knesset. It remains unclear whether they will compromise on military service requirements.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency has launched an investigation into possible foreign interference. The Central Elections Commission and Herzog maintain the vote was valid. They state that any potential wrongdoing did not significantly impact the final results.

Netanyahu called for a national unity government on Saturday night. It remains uncertain if he and Eisenkot can agree on power-sharing terms. Such coalitions have historically been fragile and prone to collapse.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Netanyahu will get another chance. Should Netanyahu also fail, the country will return to elections. That scenario is expected to occur early next spring.

New members of the Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday evening. Netanyahu and his Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity. They will hold limited powers until a new coalition is fully formed.