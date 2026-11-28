Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers to step down as Prime Minister in favor of Gadi Eisenkot under a rotating deal to form a national unity government following the October 27 election.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his willingness to resign from the premiership to facilitate the formation of a national unity government in Israel, contingent upon a power-sharing arrangement. The 77-year-old Israel i leader proposed that his primary political rival, former military commander Gadi Eisenkot, assume the role of Prime Minister first, with Netanyahu serving as the alternate prime minister at the start of the term. This strategic offer was made in the wake of the inconclusive election held on October 27th, which failed to produce a clear majority for either of the two main political blocs.

Core Mechanism of Rotating Leadership Deal

Netanyahu stated that he is prepared to set aside his position as head of the largest party to prevent the formation of a government he deems incapable of handling existential threats. Under the proposed framework, Gadi Eisenkot would serve as the initial Prime Minister, while Netanyahu retains the position of alternate prime minister, effectively keeping him in the wings for the top job. This arrangement mirrors historical precedents in Israeli politics, such as the agreement between Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Shamir from 1984 to 1986, where roles were rotated to balance power. However, previous rotating agreements, including one between Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in 2021 and another involving Benny Gantz in 2020, have historically faced significant stability issues and eventual collapses.

Also read Running out of options, Israel’s Netanyahu offers power sharing deal to main rival Eisenkot

Eisenkot and Netanyahu Political Positions

Gadi Eisenkot was recently appointed by President Isaac Herzog to attempt to form a new government after the October 27 election results left no clear path to power for either camp. Eisenkot has vowed to announce the formation of the next government by the deadline of December 6, explicitly rejecting a 14-day extension. He has accused the Likud party of stalling coalition talks for over two weeks and refusing to put forward concrete proposals, a claim Likud denies. Meanwhile, Netanyahu argues that his decision is driven by the gravity of the security situation, specifically citing concerns that supporters of terrorism plan to withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Coalition Challenges

The proposal has been met with sharp criticism from Netanyahu's political opponents, who view the rotating premiership offer with skepticism. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, described the move as a transparent con by a serial fraudster, echoing similar sentiments expressed by former Premier Yair Lapid of the Beyachad party. Lapid argued that Netanyahu has a history of violating agreements with every partner. Despite this opposition, Eisenkot's Yashar party is engaged in negotiations with various factions, including the centrist left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. These discussions are complicated by internal divisions within Eisenkot's camp regarding alliances with ultra-Orthodox or Arab-majority lists.

Impact on Coalition Building and Next Steps

The formation of a stable coalition remains a significant challenge for Gadi Eisenkot, who currently lacks the necessary 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. His current allies, including the Democrats and Israel Beiteinu, hold a combined total of only 36 lawmakers. To reach a majority, Eisenkot may need to secure support from Arab-majority parties, with reports suggesting that Mansour Abbas, leader of the Raam party, might recognize Hamas as a terror group to enable his party's participation in an Eisenkot-led coalition. This potential alliance faces resistance from some allies who oppose relying on Arab-majority support. The political landscape remains volatile as both camps navigate the complex process of government formation under strict deadlines.