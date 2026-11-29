Benjamin Netanyahu offers to let rival Gadi Eisenkot lead first in a rotating unity government as the Likud leader fights for power amid coalition talks.

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In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu outlined a proposed power-sharing agreement between his Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party that would see Netanyahu initially yield the premiership to his rival and serve as alternate prime minister before returning to the top post later in the term. Netanyahu wrote in the social media post that he believes he should lead the Israeli government as head of the largest party, but said that"given the magnitude of the existential threat and the possibility that a government could be formed that isn’t able to deal with this danger," his responsibility as a leader required that he"put everything aside.

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" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed Saturday temporarily ceding power to political rival Gadi Eisenkot under a rotating unity government. The concession comes as Eisenkot — a former military chief — reportedly edges closer to forming an opposition-backed coalition that would oust Netanyahu from power. left no bloc with a governing majority, leaving neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot with a clear path to the premiership.