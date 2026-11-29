Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu proposes a rotating premiership with rival Gadi Eisenkot to form a unity government, aiming to prevent early elections amid political deadlock.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with political rival Gadi Eisenkot to negotiate a potential coalition agreement following the recent national elections. The outgoing prime minister offered to step down from the top leadership position in exchange for a role as the alternate leader in a future national unity government. This proposal emerges after the previous month's voting resulted in a fractured parliament where no single party secured an overall majority.

The meeting took place on Sunday morning at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). President Isaac Herzog had previously tasked Eisenkot with the responsibility of forming a new government. The centrist leader has been attempting to build a broad coalition capable of ousting Netanyahu, who leads the largest party but lacks the numbers to govern alone without partners.

Also read Israel’s Netanyahu offers to let Eisenkot lead first in power-sharing government

Mechanics of the Rotating Leadership

The core of Netanyahu's proposal involves a rotational alliance arrangement that has historical precedent in Israeli politics. Under this specific agreement, leaders from rival political factions would take turns occupying the premiership rather than sharing the office simultaneously. Netanyahu suggested that Eisenkot would serve first as the prime minister, while he would assume the role of alternate prime minister.

In a written statement explaining his decision, Netanyahu emphasized that his duty as a leader required him to set aside political ambitions. He stated that his responsibility compelled him to agree to the arrangement, citing the magnitude of the existential threats facing the nation. He argued that forming a government incapable of confronting these severe security challenges was a risk he could not take.

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Eisenkot Response and Coalition Math

Gadi Eisenkot responded to the offer by indicating a willingness to hear the details, provided there was genuine intent from Netanyahu's Likud party. He stated that he was prepared to evaluate the seriousness of the proposal over the next 24 hours. This cautious approach follows earlier accusations from Eisenkot that Likud had been stalling talks to force new elections.

However, the numerical path to a majority remains difficult. Eisenkot's Yashar party has already secured coalition agreements with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. Together, these three groups hold a combined total of 36 lawmakers. This figure falls significantly short of the 61 seats required to form a stable government in Israel's 120-seat parliament.

Political Opposition and External Pressures

The proposal has faced immediate scrutiny and opposition from various political figures and minority representatives. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, dismissed the offer, asserting that a democratic majority has decided the current government must leave office. He called for the removal of Netanyahu within the upcoming week, rejecting the idea of a power-sharing deal.

Former premier Yair Lapid, co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, described the proposal as a transparent tactic by a serial fraudster who had violated previous agreements. Despite the internal dissent within Eisenkot's camp regarding alliances with Arab-majority lists, some media reports suggest Mansour Abbas, leader of the Raam party, may recognize Hamas as a terror group, potentially enabling his party to join a coalition.

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Historical Precedents and Future Outlook

Israel has formed three previous rotating prime minister agreements, although only two successfully saw the scheduled handover of power occur. The first involved Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Shamir in the 1980s, while the second saw Naftali Bennett hand over to Yair Lapid in 2022. A 2020 agreement between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz collapsed over a budget dispute.

Eisenkot had previously vowed to announce the formation of a new government by the deadline of December 6. He stated he would not use an option for a 14-day extension, putting additional pressure on the negotiating teams. The outcome of these current talks will determine whether a national unity government can be established before the parliamentary deadline expires.