Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposes a power-sharing arrangement with Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, breaking from Likud tradition.

Israeli Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a significant departure from his party's established political principles by offering a rotating premiership to his primary rival, Gadi Eisenkot. In a social media post, Netanyahu stated that his responsibility as a leader requires him to set aside partisan interests and agree that Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister.

Under this arrangement, Netanyahu would assume the role of alternate prime minister at the beginning of the legislative term. This move is designed to facilitate the formation of a national unity government and resolve the ongoing political deadlock in Israel. The proposal marks a pivotal moment in efforts to stabilize governance during the current transitional period.

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Eisenkot, the leader of the centrist Yashar party, responded to the offer by reaffirming his commitment to form the next government by the official deadline of December 6. He clarified that his side would not utilize the optional 14-day extension available under parliamentary procedures. This firm stance highlights the urgency surrounding the timeline for government formation.

The Israeli leader emphasized that his sense of duty compelled him to suspend the Likud party's long-standing rule that the largest political faction must lead the government first. By making this concession, Netanyahu aims to demonstrate a willingness to compromise that he claims has been lacking from other political actors. He publicly called for immediate, genuine, and intensive negotiations on Saturday to finalize the structure of a unity government.

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However, the political reaction to Netanyahu's offer was swift and largely negative, with several key figures dismissing the gesture as insincere. Yair Lapid, the co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party and a former prime minister, labeled the proposal a transparent con by a serial fraudster who has a history of violating agreements. His statement reflects the deep mistrust that exists between the centrist and right-wing factions in Israeli politics.

Youssef Jabareen, the leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, also rejected the overture, characterizing Netanyahu as responsible for a bloodstained and neglectful government. Jabareen declared that the democratic majority has decided that the current administration must be removed within the upcoming week. His party is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without formally joining the coalition.

Eisenkot criticized the Likud party for its perceived lack of engagement in the peace process, stating that they refused to present any concrete proposals over the preceding two weeks. He noted that his Yashar party has already secured coalition agreements with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. Together, these allied factions hold a combined total of 36 lawmakers.

This combined strength remains significantly short of the 61 seats required to secure a majority in the 120-seat Israeli parliament. Despite the political friction, Eisenkot is expected to form a coalition with various anti-Netanyahu parties to achieve the necessary parliamentary support. The Yashar party continues to conduct negotiations with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

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The gap between the current coalition strength and the majority threshold presents a formidable challenge for any prospective government. However, the possibility of cross-ideological alliance remains on the table as both sides navigate the complex arithmetic required to build a stable majority. The coming days will determine whether these negotiations can overcome the deep-seated political divisions.