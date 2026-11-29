Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposes a rotation deal with Gadi Eisenkot to prevent a coalition reliant on Arab lawmakers, citing existential national security threats.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Saturday to let his chief political rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, serve first as prime minister in a national unity government. He issued this dramatic concession while warning of an "existential danger" should a government dependent on Arab parties take power. The strategic shift arrives one month after parliamentary elections left neither of the country's two major political blocs with a governing majority. Eisenkot is moving closer to forming a government that could depend on the parliamentary support of Islamist and other Arab lawmakers.

Netanyahu Warns of Internal Security Threats

Netanyahu pointed to a series of incidents in the Knesset since its inauguration earlier this month as evidence of the escalating crisis. These incidents included Arab lawmakers walking out during Israel's national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony. He also cited the defeat Wednesday of legislation intended to prevent the return of terrorists' bodies to their families. "What we are seeing in the Knesset today is only the beginning," he stated. "This will happen in the government too." He further warned that "without firing a single shot, hostile forces will take over the country from within."

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Eisenkot Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum for Talks

Eisenkot stated that a detailed policy proposal had been conveyed to Netanyahu the previous Sunday through a confidential channel established at Netanyahu's request. He accused the prime minister of failing to respond despite weeks of efforts to advance negotiations. "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours," Eisenkot declared. He invited Netanyahu and his negotiating team to the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, where Eisenkot has been conducting coalition talks. Netanyahu and Eisenkot are set to meet Sunday morning in Herzliya, a coastal city north of Tel Aviv, to discuss these terms.

Proposed Rotation Deal and Party Seat Breakdown

Netanyahu noted that his Likud party received roughly a quarter of a million more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar party. He argued that under normal circumstances, he should lead a unity government or at least serve first under a rotation agreement. However, citing the gravity of the danger, he agreed that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while Netanyahu will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term. The recent election produced a deeply divided 120-seat Knesset, with Netanyahu's Likud ultimately securing 27 seats to Eisenkot's 21.

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Coalition Dynamics and Ultra-Orthodox Compromises

Netanyahu's bloc of nationalist and religious parties commands 53 seats, while the four predominantly Jewish opposition parties hold 48. This leaves both sides short of the 61 seats required for an outright majority. The remaining 19 seats are divided between the Arab-led Joint List, which secured 11 seats, and the Islamist Ra'am party, led by Mansour Abbas, which won eight. Eisenkot has already signed coalition agreements with Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party and Yair Golan's Democrats. He is also pursuing negotiations with United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox alliance traditionally aligned with Netanyahu.

Impending Deadline and Demographic Concerns

Liberman has expressed willingness to sit alongside ultra-Orthodox parties and compromise on conscription legislation, insisting that the next government have a Jewish majority. Together, Israel's two ultra-Orthodox parties hold 13 seats, enough to give Eisenkot's bloc an outright majority should both join it. The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party has remained more firmly aligned with Netanyahu. Eisenkot, who was tasked by President Isaac Herzog with forming the next government, reportedly has until December 6 to do so, with the possibility of a two-week extension. Netanyahu warned that such a government could grant Israeli citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians under the pretext of family reunification and withdraw Israeli forces from security zones in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.