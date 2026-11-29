Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a rotating premiership with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to secure a governing coalition and prevent new elections, marking a significant concession as the deadline for forming a government approaches.

On Saturday, Netanyahu said he would be willing for Eisenkot to serve as prime minister first as part of a rotating arrangement, a significant concession that would see the leader temporarily relegated from power.

“My responsibility as a leader obligates me to put everything aside,” Netanyahu, who currently remains in office as a caretaker prime minister, posted on social media, saying a deal would “ensure Israel’s security and future. ” Eisenkot responded by inviting Netanyahu to “genuine and accelerated negotiations,” as time runs short for him to cobble together enough support to avoid triggering a fresh election.on a vow to oust Netanyahu, wrote that “if Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours,” referring to Netanyahu’s right-wing party.

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Netanyahu and Eisenkot’s coalition blocs both fell short of the 61-seat majority in the Knesset after elections in late October.that both leaders had vowed not to work with emerged from the election with 19 seats, giving them significant sway in subsequent talks.to form a governing coalition earlier this month, but the opposition leader has struggled to garner enough support for an anti-Netanyahu alliance, which would require backing from an ideologically diverse array of Israeli parties, including the Arab-led parties. Eisenkot now has just a week before a Dec. 6 deadline for his coalition effort, though this could be extended.