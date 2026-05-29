Netanyahu Despairs Over Trump's Iran Deal, Blames Former President for Lost Kurdish Regime Change Opportunity

A report reveals Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's deep frustration with Donald Trump's advancing Iran nuclear agreement, which he views as a catastrophe. Netanyahu, who once clashed with Barack Obama, now prefers the Obama or Biden era, feeling powerless as Trump pushes the deal. Internal pressure may force him to consider stepping down from elections to avoid legal consequences. Additionally, Trump reportedly scrapped a Kurdish-led plan to topple Iran's regime under Erdogan's influence, squandering what Israeli officials saw as a strategic opportunity.

Benjamin Netanyahu is deeply troubled by Donald Trump 's progress toward a peace agreement with Iran, according to a recent report. The Israel i prime minister privately considers the impending US-Iran pact to be a major disaster and blames Trump entirely, as revealed by a senior political source to Al-Monitor.

One of Netanyahu's close associates stated that the prime minister's hands are tied; he feels completely paralyzed and believes he will be unable to stop the agreement even if it proceeds. His despair is so profound that he now longs for the administrations of Joe Biden and even Barack Obama, despite past conflicts. Netanyahu is now compelled to align with Trump's approach.

A yet-to-be-finalized agreement has sparked speculation in Israel that Netanyahu might withdraw from the upcoming elections to avoid a potential electoral collapse and a possible prison sentence stemming from a long-running corruption case. A source close to Netanyahu told Al-Monitor that the US-Iran deal will influence his decision on whether to run or step aside in exchange for a plea bargain.

Moreover, Netanyahu's inner circle is also criticizing Trump for undermining what Israeli security officials saw as a real opportunity to overthrow Iran's leadership by arming the Kurdish minority in Iran. The plan was reportedly canceled by Trump at the last minute under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Initially, reports indicated that Kurdish fighters from Iraq would cross into Iran under Israeli and US air support.

Trump privately supported the idea early on but ultimately withdrew to avoid escalating the conflict beyond airstrikes. A senior intelligence source described the plan to overthrow the Iranian regime with Kurdish cooperation as comprehensive and detailed, involving significant resources and energy. The Kurds were eager to assist, seeing it as a step toward their goal of an independent state.

However, Washington halted the operation at the last minute due to Erdogan's influence on Trump. Erdogan opposes Kurdish independence because of Turkey's own large Kurdish population and fears that a Kurdish state on its border would inspire separatist movements. Trump repeatedly postponed and canceled key plans to avoid prolonging US involvement.

Despite his red lines-including Iran never pursuing a nuclear bomb, surrendering enriched uranium, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz-Trump did not sign a deal after a recent Situation Room meeting, according to the New York Times





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