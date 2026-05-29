Netanyahu Despairs as Trump Nears Iran Deal; Abandoned Kurdish Plan Deepens Rift

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly furious over Trump's potential Iran nuclear deal, feeling paralyzed and even longing for Obama. A leaked plan to use Kurdish fighters to topple Iran's regime was allegedly scrapped under Turkish pressure. The deal could trigger Netanyahu's political downfall.

Benjamin Netanyahu is seething as Donald Trump edges closer to striking a peace deal with Iran, leaving the Israel i prime minister wishing Barack Obama were back in the White House, according to a new report.

Netanyahu privately views the looming US-Iran pact as an unmitigated catastrophe and lays the blame squarely at Trump's feet, a senior political source revealed to Al-Monitor.

'This time, the prime minister's hands are tied. He is completely paralyzed and knows that he will not be able to do anything, even if the agreement signed between the United States and Iran remains the disaster he now defines it as,' one of Netanyahu's close associates told the outlet. So deep is Netanyahu's despair that he now yearns for the days of Joe Biden and even Obama, who he famously clashed with, the insider said.

The Israeli leader, however, is now forced to fall in line behind Trump. The still-to-be-finalized agreement has ignited speculation in Israel that Netanyahu may be forced to step aside to dodge an electoral wipeout and avoid a possible prison sentence that could result from a long-running corruption case.

'A US-Iran agreement will affect Netanyahu's decision on whether to run in the upcoming elections or conclude that it is time to quit in exchange for a plea bargain,' the source close to Netanyahu told Al-Monitor. Netanyahu's inner circle is also pinning blame on Trump for squandering what Israeli security chiefs saw as a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership by arming Iran's Kurdish minority.

The plan, however, was reportedly killed by Trump at the eleventh hour under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

'He is completely paralyzed and knows that he will not be able to do anything, even if the agreement signed between the United States and Iran remains the disaster he now defines it as,' said a source close to Netanyahu. A fireball and smoke erupt from a building following an Israeli strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on May 28.

So deep is Netanyahu's despair that he now yearns for the days of Joe Biden and even Barack Obama, the insider said. The Israeli leader is now forced to fall in line behind Trump. Netanyahu's inner circle are also pinning blame on Trump for squandering what Israeli security chiefs saw as a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership using Iran's Kurdish minority.

At the start of the war, reports emerged suggesting that Kurdish fighters from Iraq would cross the border into Iran under Israeli and US air cover. Trump had privately backed the idea in the early stages of the war but ultimately pulled out to avoid escalating the conflict beyond airstrikes, according to the report.

'The plan to overthrow the Iranian regime with Kurdish cooperation was comprehensive and detailed,' a senior intelligence source told Al-Monitor. 'We invested enormous resources and energy into it. It was not a gimmick, and it was not superficial. The Americans know this very well because they were thoroughly briefed.

' The Kurds were reportedly eager to assist the US and Israel, viewing an invasion of Iran as a step toward the ethnic group's ultimate goal of establishing their own independent state. 'But Washington hit the brakes at the last minute,' the Israel intelligence source added. 'We know today with certainty that it was Erdogan who influenced Trump to halt everything. Who knows when or if such an opportunity will arise again.

' Erdogan has long opposed Kurdish independence in the Middle East because Turkey is home to its own large Kurdish minority. The Kurds were reportedly eager to assist the US and Israel, viewing an invasion of Iran as a step toward the ethnic group's ultimate goal of establishing their own independent state. The Turkish leader fears that an independent Kurdish state on his borders would embolden militant separatist movements within his country.

Trump also repeatedly postponed and cancelled significant operational plans to overthrow the regime in order to avoid prolonging US involvement in the conflict, according to the same report. The President on Friday has suggested he is moving closer to striking a nuclear deal with Iran.

'I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,' the President posted on Truth Social on Friday. He gave three red lines before a deal could be struck: Iran must vow never to pursue a nuclear bomb, hand over its enriched uranium, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Trump reportedly emerged from the meeting without agreeing to sign a deal with the regime, according to the New York Times. This development has further strained relations between the US and Israel, as Netanyahu had hoped for a more aggressive stance against Iran. The potential deal, if finalized, would mark a significant shift in US foreign policy, prioritizing diplomacy over military confrontation.

Critics argue that it could embolden Iran's regional ambitions, while supporters see it as a necessary step to prevent nuclear proliferation. For Netanyahu, the political implications are dire. His coalition government faces increasing pressure from hardliners who oppose any concessions to Iran. If the deal proceeds, it could trigger early elections, with Netanyahu struggling to retain power amid ongoing corruption trials.

The US-Iran negotiations also coincide with heightened tensions in the Middle East, including recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Syria targeting Iranian-linked positions. The Kurdish factor adds another layer of complexity, as the abandonment of the Kurdish plan undermines a key strategic alliance. The Kurds, who have long sought international support for statehood, feel betrayed by the US reversal. Turkey's role in scuttling the plan highlights the delicate balance of power in the region.

Erdogan's influence over Trump was evident, as the Turkish president consistently opposed any initiative that could strengthen Kurdish autonomy. The Israeli intelligence community is reportedly disappointed, viewing the missed opportunity as a historic blunder.

Meanwhile, Trump's focus on a nuclear deal with Iran has drawn criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who question the administration's negotiating strategy. Some argue that the US has given up too much without securing verifiable commitments from Tehran. Others worry that the deal could lead to a relaxation of sanctions, providing Iran with much-needed economic relief without dismantling its nuclear infrastructure.

The outcome of these negotiations will have far-reaching consequences for global security, regional stability, and the future of US alliances in the Middle East. As the situation evolves, Netanyahu's political survival hangs in the balance, with the potential for a dramatic shift in Israeli policy towards Iran





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