Netanyahu Despair as Trump Moves Closer to Iran Peace Deal

Netanyahu's inner circle is pinning blame on Trump for squandering a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership by arming Iran's Kurdish minority. The plan to overthrow the Iranian regime with Kurdish cooperation was comprehensive and detailed, according to a senior intelligence source. The Kurds were reportedly eager to assist the US and Israel, viewing an invasion of Iran as a step toward the ethnic group's ultimate goal of establishing their own independent state. But Washington hit the brakes at the last minute, the Israel intelligence source added.

Benjamin Netanyahu is seething as Donald Trump edges closer to striking a peace deal with Iran , leaving the Israeli prime minister wishing Barack Obama were back in the White House, according to a new report.

Netanyahu privately views the looming US-Iran pact as an unmitigated catastrophe and lays the blame squarely at Trump's feet, a senior political source revealed to Al-Monitor.

'This time, the prime minister’s hands are tied. He is completely paralyzed and knows that he will not be able to do anything, even if the agreement signed between the United States and Iran remains the disaster he now defines it as,' one of Netanyahu’s close associates told the outlet. So deep is Netanyahu's despair that he now yearns for the days of Joe Biden and even Obama, who he famously clashed with, the insider said.

The Israeli leader, however, is now forced to fall in line behind Trump. The still-to-be-finalized agreement has ignited speculation in Israel that Netanyahu may be forced to step aside to dodge an electoral wipeout and avoid a possible prison sentence that could result from a long-running corruption case.

'A US-Iran agreement will affect Netanyahu’s decision on whether to run in the upcoming elections or conclude that it is time to quit in exchange for a plea bargain,' the source close to Netanyahu told Al-Monitor. Netanyahu's inner circle is also pinning blame on Trump for squandering what Israeli security chiefs saw as a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership by arming Iran's Kurdish minority.

The plan, however, was reportedly killed by Trump at the eleventh hour under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

'He is completely paralyzed and knows that he will not be able to do anything, even if the agreement signed between the United States and Iran remains the disaster he now defines it as,' said a source close to Netanyahu. Netanyahu's inner circle are also pinning blame on Trump for squandering what Israeli security chiefs saw as a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership using Iran's Kurdish minority.

At the start of the war, reports emerged suggesting that Kurdish fighters from Iraq would cross the border into Iran under Israeli and US air cover. Trump had privately backed the idea in the early stages of the war but ultimately pulled out to avoid escalating the conflict beyond airstrikes, according to the report. The plan to overthrow the Iranian regime with Kurdish cooperation was comprehensive and detailed, according to a senior intelligence source.

The Kurds were reportedly eager to assist the US and Israel, viewing an invasion of Iran as a step toward the ethnic group's ultimate goal of establishing their own independent state. But Washington hit the brakes at the last minute, the Israel intelligence source added. Erdogan has long opposed Kurdish independence in the Middle East because Turkey is home to its own large Kurdish minority.

The Turkish leader fears that an independent Kurdish state on his borders would embolden militant separatist movements within his country. Trump also repeatedly postponed and cancelled significant operational plans to overthrow the regime in order to avoid prolonging US involvement in the conflict. The President on Friday has suggested he is moving closer to striking a nuclear deal with Iran.

He gave three red lines before a deal could be struck: Iran must vow never to pursue a nuclear bomb, hand over its enriched uranium, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, Trump reportedly emerged from the meeting without agreeing to sign a deal with the regime, according to the New York Times





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netanyahu Trump Iran Peace Deal Corruption Case Electoral Wipeout Prison Sentence Kurdish Minority Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kurdish Independence Middle East Plan To Overthrow The Iranian Regime Kurdish Fighters From Iraq Trump's Private Backing Washington Hit The Brakes At The Last Minute Erdogan's Long-Opposed Kurdish Independence Trump's Repeated Postponements And Cancellatio Trump's Suggestion Of Moving Closer To Strikin Trump's Three Red Lines Before A Deal Could Be Trump's Emergence From The Meeting Without Agr

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US military conducts another strike against Iran after Trump says Iran is 'negotiating on fumes'U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Wednesday on an Iran military facility after downing Iranian attack drones, according to U.S. officials.

Read more »

Iran’s forever war: Deal or no deal, Iran’s challenge to America will outlast TrumpShortly after I landed in Baghdad for the first time in January 2004, US intelligence services intercepted a letter from Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy, to Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the leader of al Qaeda in Iraq.

Read more »

Iran latest: US accuses Iran of violating ceasefire after renewed strikesFor the second time this week, the United States military conducted defensive strikes on Iranian targets as leaders of the two nations continue to negotiate a long-term peace deal.

Read more »

Emerging Iran deal risks shattering Netanyahu’s legacyWhat began as a joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran appears to be ending as an American-led diplomatic process in which Netanyahu finds himself sidelined.

Read more »