US
Advertisement
News

Netanyahu denies Israel is to blame for conditions in Gaza camps

KSLcom#549 in United States
Netanyahu denies Israel is to blame for conditions in Gaza camps
Traffic · Weather · Sports
Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that Israel has been delaying the entry of winter supplies into the Gaza Strip as severe rains flood makeshift tents.

Palestinians inspect their damaged tent a day after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday. U.N. reports 150,000 tents and pumps await Israel's authorization to enter Gaza.

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that Israel has been delaying the entry of winter supplies into the Gaza Strip as severe rains flood makeshift tents, worsening conditions in the enclave this week. Netanyahu denied that Israel was responsible for worsening conditions for Palestinians in Gaza's tent camps, which have been hit by severe winter flooding. He instead blamed Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group refuses to disarm and seizes humanitarian aid for military use.

Also readIsraeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza kill 4 people, and other Mideast news

He provided no evidence for the aid seizure claim. His remarks came after the U.S.-created Board of Peace said Monday that Israel's delays in allowing winter supplies into Gaza had"exacerbated the consequences of a foreseeable humanitarian challenge.

Advertisement

" The U.N. and other aid groups say more than 150,000 tents and pumps to remove floodwaters are ready to enter Gaza, but Israel has not authorized their entry. Torrential rain has battered the war-torn enclave in recent days, damaging tens of thousands of makeshift tents. At least four people died Sunday when a large sandstone slab collapsed. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

The article, itself, is solely human-written. Peruvian homecoming: Pope Leo returns to the country that shaped his path to the papacyBritish comedian and children's author David Walliams accused of sexual misconduct

KSLcom#549 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Traffic Weather Sports Classifieds Cars Jobs Homes Television Radio Salt Lake Utah Local

More on News

See all

Netanyahu challenger Eisenkot tasked with forming new Israeli government

Gadi Eisenkot, the former chief of the Israel Defense Forces and the main challenger to incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was officially tasked on Sunday with forming a government in Israel.

ABC7

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextNetanyahu challenger Eisenkot tasked with forming new Israeli government