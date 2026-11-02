Netanyahu Demands Coalition Role Excluding Arab Parties Amid Deadlock

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on leading Israel's next government while barring Arab lists, as President Isaac Herzog prepares consultations to break the parliamentary stalemate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally declared his intention to lead a new coalition government, but he has attached strict conditions to any potential agreement. The Likud leader stated that he will only participate in talks if he retains the position of prime minister and if all Arab political parties are excluded from the governing alliance.

Netanyahu Sets Exclusionary Terms for New Alliance

Netanyahu published a statement on the Likud Telegram channel late on Monday, asserting that his party aspires to form a broad government with partners who do not support terrorism. He explicitly referenced the two Arab parliamentary lists, Ra'am and the Joint List, claiming that the Israeli public does not desire a government dependent on their support. The Prime Minister argued that a clear majority of the Jewish public voted for Likud as the largest party and chose him personally to lead the next administration.

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Eisenkot Emerges as Potential Coalition Builder

In response to the political deadlock, several opposition factions have united behind a single candidate to challenge Netanyahu's dominance. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Together party, Yair Golan's Democrats, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu have jointly recommended that President Isaac Herzog task Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. The two Arab parliamentary lists are also expected to endorse Eisenkot, which could potentially raise his support to sixty-seven lawmakers within the one-hundred-twenty-member Knesset.

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Parliamentary Math Reveals Deep Political Fragmentation

The recent parliamentary elections have resulted in a fragmented legislature where no single bloc holds a decisive majority. Netanyahu's bloc secured fifty-three seats, while opposition parties gathered forty-eight seats and Arab parties obtained nineteen seats. This distribution leaves neither the right-wing nor the opposition bloc with enough votes to govern independently, creating a complex environment for coalition negotiations. The recommendations submitted to President Herzog do not automatically guarantee the formation of a stable governing coalition, as further negotiations are required.

Herzog Begins Consultations Amidst Stalemate

President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to begin two days of consultations with various parliamentary factions starting on Wednesday. These meetings are crucial for determining which lawmaker will receive the mandate to attempt to form a government. Avigdor Lieberman has firmly rejected the prospect of joining any government that includes Arab parties or relies on their parliamentary support. Meanwhile, the military operations in southern Lebanon continue as US-mediated talks proceed, adding external pressure to the internal political maneuvering.