Netanyahu Defies US-Iran Deal, Vows Indefinite Occupation of Lebanon

Despite a US-Iran agreement demanding an end to hostilities including Israeli withdrawal, Prime Minister Netanyahu pledges to keep forces in Lebanon permanently. Iran says continued occupation violates the deal, while Trump criticizes Israel's tactics but maintains support.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel i forces will remain in Lebanon indefinitely, stating that Israel has established deep security zones and will maintain its occupation of Lebanese territories.

This stance directly conflicts with a recently signed memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, which stipulates that an end to the war must include the cessation of Israeli occupation in Lebanon. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the fronts in Iran and Lebanon are interconnected, and that without Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, the war will not conclude.

He warned that any further military aggression against Lebanon by what he termed the Zionist entity would be unacceptable and a violation of the agreement. Netanyahu, however, has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining control over approximately 230 square miles of Lebanese land, where dozens of villages have been cleared of their residents, citing Israel's security needs and pledging no withdrawal despite international pressure, including from the United States.

President Donald Trump, while expressing frustration with Netanyahu's handling of the Lebanon conflict and condemning Israel's heavy-handed tactics-such as the bombing of an apartment building that killed three civilians-has historically deferred to Israeli preferences. Trump's recent comments, describing such attacks as vicious and excessive, mark his strongest criticism yet of Israel's conduct, yet he continues to provide military aid, leading observers to question the efficacy of his rhetoric





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netanyahu Lebanon Israel Iran US-Iran Deal Occupation Hezbollah Trump Middle East

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Criticizes Netanyahu Over Israeli Strikes on LebanonUS President Donald Trump has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, saying the attack should not have happened. Trump also called for no more attacks by Israel in Lebanon and from other parties against Israel.

Read more »

Israel Defies US-Iran Deal, Vows to Stay in Lebanon IndefinitelyIsraeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israeli forces will not withdraw from southern Lebanon despite the newly announced US-Iran peace deal, emphasizing a policy of indefinite IDF presence in security zones of Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. Other Israeli officials, including Itamar Ben Gvir and Naftali Bennett, reinforced skepticism toward the agreement, asserting Israel's sovereign right to protect its security. Meanwhile, President Trump criticized an Israeli strike during negotiations, while Iran secured concessions to safeguard Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon. The deal's failure to address Iran's missile program and proxy funding draws analyst concerns.

Read more »

Iran's Top Diplomat Says Israel Must Withdraw from Lebanon for US-Iran Ceasefire to HoldIran's top diplomat said Tuesday that the deal ending the war with the United States would also require Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, raising questions about the still-unpublished agreement and whether disagreement over its terms could prolong conflict.

Read more »

Trump Blames Netanyahu for High Civilian Death Toll in Lebanon During G7 Press Run‑ThroughFormer President Donald Trump condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the G7 summit, saying Israel's prolonged campaign against Hezbollah has caused too many Lebanese casualties and urging a faster, less destructive approach.

Read more »