Netanyahu Congratulates Trump on Safety After Shooting Near White House, Stays Mute on Iran Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President Donald Trump on his safety after a shooting near the White House, but remained silent on the current Iran peace deal. The incident occurred during Trump's peace talks with Iran to end the U.S.-Israeli war with the country.

"the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House" as he spoke out Sunday morning against the shooting near the White House, but stayed mum on the current Iran peace deal.on Saturday evening when a suspected gunman, identified as Nasire Best, 21, attacked a Secret Service booth near the property.

The gunman, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, reportedly hadSUSPECT IN SHOOTING NEAR WHITE HOUSE IDENTIFIED AS 21-YEAR-OLD MALE: REPORT "I am relieved that President @realDonaldTrump, the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, is safe and that the attacker was neutralized before he could cause any further harm," Netanyahu wrote on X. "Political violence, including repeated attempts to assassinate President Trump, should be unequivocally and forcefully condemned by all.

" The incident on Saturday evening was the latest possible threat against Trump’s life, coming just about one month after "This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!

" TrumpThe incident on Saturday evening occurred during the thick of Trump’s peace talks with Iran to put an end to the U.S.-Israeli war with the country. Trump had posted on Truth Social a few hours earlier that he was in the Oval Office on a phone call discussing a peace deal with Iran with world leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Trump said the deal had been "largely negotiated" and that he had a separate conversation with Netanyahu that "went very well.

" Netanyahu did not address the "largely negotiated" deal, which Trump clarified would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in his public An unnamed Israeli official released a government statement to reporters regarding the deal, separately, early Sunday morning, saying Netanyahu "stressed that Israel will maintain freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon, and President Trump reiterated his support for this principle. " "The United States is updating Israel on the negotiations over a memorandum of understanding for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and entering negotiations on a final agreement regarding the disputed issues," the statement read.

"President Trump made clear that he will stand firm in the negotiations on his longstanding demand for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of all enriched uranium from its territory, and that he will not sign a final agreement without these conditions being met," the statemen





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Netanyahu Trump Iran Peace Deal Shooting Near The White House Peace Talks Strait Of Hormuz Freedom Of Action Lebanon Iran Nuclear Program Enrichment Uranium

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