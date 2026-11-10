Trump Rejects Netanyahu's Demand for Iran Strikes Amid Gulf Diplomatic Push

Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pressed Donald Trump to resume Iran strikes, but Washington and Gulf allies favour diplomacy over another military campaign.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a heated telephone confrontation this weekend regarding the potential resumption of military strikes against Iran. Media reports indicate that the discussion highlighted deepening strategic divisions between Washington and Tel Aviv over how to handle escalating tensions with Tehran. The clash underscores a significant policy rift where Israel seeks continued military pressure while the US administration leans toward diplomatic resolution.

Sources familiar with the exchange described the conversation as exceptionally confrontational, with one insider characterizing it as a screaming argument from hell. Netanyahu's office swiftly dismissed these allegations, labeling claims of a severe fallout as fake news and complete nonsense. Despite the public denial, a senior Israeli official confirmed that the dialogue did occur but maintained that the tone was not hostile or destructive to relations.

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The reporting indicates that Netanyahu has been contacting Trump on a daily basis to urgently press for the restart of military attacks against Iranian targets. This persistent lobbying has alarmed Arab and Muslim leaders across the region, who are actively urging Trump to prioritize diplomatic solutions over further military escalation. These regional actors fear that renewed strikes could destabilize the Middle East further and jeopardize ongoing peace efforts.

On Monday, Trump explicitly confirmed that key Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait strongly oppose launching a new offensive against Tehran. Citing positive momentum toward concluding the dispute, Trump stated that renewed US military action appears quite unlikely at this juncture. This stance aligns closely with the preferences of Gulf nations who have invested heavily in de-escalation strategies.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed on Tuesday that Washington sees no immediate necessity to resume major combat operations against Iran. Rubio argued that existing economic sanctions are already fulfilling their intended purpose in pressuring the Iranian regime to change its behavior. He emphasized that the United States will persist with this economic campaign as the primary tool of statecraft rather than resorting to kinetic military force.

Rubio cautioned, however, that American forces remain fully prepared to retaliate if Iran breaches Washington's established red lines. This warning serves as a critical safeguard in the current diplomatic framework, ensuring that any aggressive move by Tehran would be met with decisive response. The balance between economic pressure and military readiness defines the current US posture in the region.

Concurrently, Qatari mediators confirmed on Tuesday that they have received constructive initial responses from both Washington and Tehran regarding potential negotiations. Uncertainty persists, however, about the ultimate prospects of reaching a formal agreement between the two sides after such prolonged hostilities. The mediators play a crucial role in bridging the gap between conflicting demands and finding common ground.

The US and Israel originally launched a joint military offensive against Iran on February 28, marking a significant escalation in regional conflict. Despite subsequent diplomatic overtures and a framework memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran, protracted negotiations have failed to yield a comprehensive peace settlement. The failure to secure a deal highlights the complexity of the issues at hand and the deep mistrust between the parties involved.

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This clash over strikes places two distinct approaches side by side in international policy circles. One approach favored by the Gulf allies and reflected in Trump's recent remarks keeps the focus on negotiation and economic pressure. The other approach reflected in Netanyahu's reported daily contacts keeps military force firmly on the table as a route to pressure Tehran into submission.

For readers following the dispute, the practical question is whether the sanctions campaign described by Rubio will hold while mediators work through the initial responses. Rubio's warning about red lines makes clear that any Iranian breach could quickly change that calculation according to his remarks on Tuesday. The timing of any next step remains unconfirmed as both sides navigate this delicate diplomatic landscape.