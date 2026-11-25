Israeli opposition leaders condemn Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz for alleged power lust following claims of Iranian chemical weapons, sparking diplomatic tension.

Israeli opposition figures have launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, accusing the leadership of an overwhelming "lust for power" that has clouded their judgment. This sharp rebuke comes in the wake of Israel Katz's Tuesday assertion that Iran is currently developing chemical weapons, a claim that has intensified regional tensions and sparked a diplomatic backlash from Tehran.

Iran Rejection and US Entanglement

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explicitly stated that Israel is attempting to entangle the United States in a new military conflict under the guise of these weapon allegations. In a statement posted on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Araghchi described the Israeli narrative as an audacious attempt to deceive Washington into fighting a war on Israel's behalf.

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Araghchi highlighted that Israeli officials are shamelessly accusing Iran of concealing heinous chemical weapons within pharmaceutical factories. He argued that the primary objective of these accusations is not genuine security prevention, but rather to manipulate American foreign policy decisions regarding military intervention in the Middle East.

Allegations and Operational Justifications

Defence Minister Israel Katz made his claims public in a statement released by his Likud party on Telegram, asserting that Iran is in the active process of developing chemical weaponry. However, Katz clarified that while Tehran is developing these capabilities, it has not yet reached the operational threshold required to attack Israel directly with such weapons.

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While Israel has consistently accused Iran of seeking nuclear capabilities for years, this specific allegation regarding chemical arms marks a significant escalation in rhetorical intensity. The timing of these claims has drawn immediate scrutiny from political rivals who question the strategic necessity and timing of such inflammatory statements during a caretaker government period.

Opposition Challenge to Caretaker Government

Avigdor Liberman, a key ally of Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot, publicly challenged the immediate need for any independent Israeli military action against Iran. Liberman wrote on X that while the statements regarding chemical weapons are serious, there is no intelligence or operational justification for launching an attack in the immediate term.

Liberman went further to criticize the motivations of the current leadership, suggesting that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Katz are driven by a desire to maintain power rather than genuine security concerns. He argued that this "lust for power" has driven them out of their minds, leading to reckless geopolitical posturing that lacks strategic merit.

Historical Parallels and Regional Impact

Iran has dismissed the Israeli allegations as mere propaganda, echoing similar rejections of US claims that led to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Foreign Minister Araghchi recently characterized talk of Iran planning to use chemical weapons as "rubbish" and drew direct parallels to the unfounded weapons of mass destruction narrative presented by former US Secretary of State Colin Powell to the UN Security Council in February 2003.

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Tehran questioned whether the international community had forgotten how Powell's presentation, which ultimately proved baseless, was used to justify the US-led invasion of Iraq the following month. This historical reference underscores Iran's argument that such allegations are often pretexts for broader military interventions rather than responses to actual imminent threats.