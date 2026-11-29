Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot initiate talks for a national unity government, marking a significant shift in the political landscape as deadlines approach for government formation.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot have commenced critical negotiations aimed at establishing a national unity government. This development marks a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing political instability, as both leaders seek to avoid new elections that have become increasingly likely given the short timeframe for coalition building.

Negotiations Begin at Kirya Headquarters

Reporting from the scene indicates that the two political figures convened at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss the framework of their potential alliance. While Netanyahu and Eisenkot engaged in high-level dialogue, their respective party negotiating teams held separate, parallel discussions to iron out the finer details of the proposed arrangement.

Also read Israel’s Netanyahu offers to let Eisenkot lead first in power-sharing government

This meeting follows a strategic invitation extended by Eisenkot on Saturday, immediately after Netanyahu announced his willingness to adopt a rotation arrangement for the premiership. Under this proposed structure, Eisenkot would serve as prime minister first, with Netanyahu initially assuming the role of alternate prime minister before potentially transitioning to the top position later.

Eisenkot Demands Detailed Policy Framework

Gadi Eisenkot has stipulated that the foundation of these talks must be built upon a detailed policy proposal he previously submitted to Netanyahu. This document was transmitted a week earlier through a private communication channel that was established at the specific request of the current prime minister, signaling a desire for direct and confidential dialogue between the two rivals.

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The timeline for this political maneuvering is extremely tight. Eisenkot's initial mandate to form a viable government is set to expire on December 6. Should the current negotiations fail to produce a coalition by that date, he retains the option to request a single, one-time extension of fourteen days from President Isaac Herzog to continue his efforts.

Shifting Alliances and External Criticism

Eisenkot's strategic pivot represents a significant departure from initial expectations. He had previously been anticipated to form a governing coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, but he has now instructed his centrist Yashar party to conduct negotiations directly with the Likud party. This move has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents on the left and the Arab sector alike.

Youssef Jabareen, the leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, issued a strong condemnation of the outgoing administration. Jabareen stated that this bloodstained and neglectful government must go, while noting that his party is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without formally joining it. Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, a former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, labeled Netanyahu's offer as a transparent con by a serial fraudster who has consistently deceived partners and violated agreements.

Internal Divisions and Electoral Stakes

The broader political bloc led by Eisenkot faces significant internal divisions regarding the best path forward. Lawmakers are debating whether to forge alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties, integrate Arab-majority lists, or proceed with a unity government with Likud. These differing viewpoints highlight the complexity of the coalition-building process and the various pressures exerted on the Yashar leader.

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Tensions escalated on Friday when the former military chief accused Likud of stalling the coalition talks. Eisenkot alleged that these delays were a calculated bid to bring about new elections, suggesting that the current government is more interested in prolonging its tenure than in resolving the political deadlock. These accusations add another layer of difficulty to the negotiations as both sides race against the clock.

Implications for Governance and Stability

The outcome of these talks will have profound implications for Israel's governance and stability. A successful unity government could provide the necessary stability to address pressing national issues, while a failure could lead to prolonged political uncertainty and potentially new elections. The coming days will be critical in determining whether Netanyahu and Eisenkot can bridge their ideological differences to form a viable administration.