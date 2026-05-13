Net Zero Goals, Energy Bills, and Looming Price Hikes

This text reports on the actions taken by Sir Keir Starmer and the unveiling of a major energy bill by Ed Miliband, including promises to go more rapidly towards Net Zero goals, the approval of the bill without any mention of drilling for oil and gas on British territory, and the claim that progress needs to be made in lowering energy costs

Sir Keir Starmer bowed to Ed Miliband’s demands to set more rapid Net Zero goals as he outlined a major energy bill in the King’s Speech.

The Prime Minister supported the Secretary of Energy's plans to ensure the country accelerates towards producing clean power. However, there was no statement on whether the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields in the North Sea would be permitted. Instead, the bill reiterates the promise not to authorize new grants for exploration and maintains the ban on fracking.

This reaction will upset those who have been pleading for the UK to utilize homegrown oil and gas rather than relying on costly imports. The UK's reliance on global energy prices has meant it has been especially impacted by bills and inflation, although Mr Miliband has rejected utilizing the North Sea supplies and instead focused on renewables. The Energy Independence Bill also commits to ‘accelerate’ the UK's pursuit of energy security through wind and solar power and hydrogen.

The bill reiterates the Budget commitments to put the cost of some green taxes back on bills and to general taxation, which enables the party to assert that they are decreasing prices despite rising costs. Energy bills are £190 higher than when they took control last year, and they are anticipated to rise much higher within the month of July, when the following price cap takes effect and factors in the costs of the war in Iran.

There was no announcement of any assistance for homeowners to deal with the rising costs brought on by the Middle East war, which will increase bills. The King's Speech states that it will 'expand the Government's toolkit' to give ministers the authority to target help at 'low-income and vulnerable' households, but there was no commitment to do so.

There are also rules in place to force private sector landlords to invest up to £10,000 in residential improvements to decrease their renters' utility costs. It also includes EDI plans to modify the power and remit of the regulator Ofgem to hold it accountable for energy brokers' practices and stop any unethical practices





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Net Zero Goals Energy Independence Fracking Ban Wind Power Solar Power Renewables Oil And Gas Energy Security Household Investment Energy Regulator

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