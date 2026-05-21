Net migration to Britain falls to 171,000 last year, figures show

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that net migration to Britain fell to 171,000 last year, nearly halving from the previous year's 331,000. The number of asylum seekers claiming asylum in Britain also increased slightly.

Net migration to Britain fell to 171,000 last year, new official figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the figure - those coming to live here long-term minus those emigrating - nearly halved from the previous year's 331,000.

It also said the number of people who came to Britain to claim asylum during the year was 88,000, up slightly on the previous year. The figures therefore suggest about half of net migration was made up of asylum seekers.

However, the ONS suggested a better measure was taking asylum as a proportion of total immigration from outside the EU, which put it at 14 per cent. Separate data published by the Home Office - covering the more up-to-date period of the 12 months ending this March - showed there were 94,000 asylum claims, down 12 per cent year-on-year.

It also revealed 21,000 asylum seekers were living in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodation at the end of March, down 35 per cent year-on-year. Net migration peaked at 944,000 in 2023. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said 'real progress has been made' in improving the nation's border controls. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: 'Net migration has fallen by 82 per cen in just three years.

'We will always welcome those who contribute to this country and wish to build a better life here. 'But we must restore order and control to our borders. 'As these statistics show, real progress has been made, but there is still work to do. 'That is why I am introducing a skills-based migration system that rewards contribution and ends Britain’s reliance on cheap overseas workers. ' This is a breaking story. More follows..





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