Residents and experts oppose Grenergy's 450MW battery facility at the Rivals filming location, citing safety risks and environmental concerns for the Wiltshire greenbelt.

Plans to construct Britain's largest battery storage facility on the historic grounds of Neston Park Estate have sparked intense local opposition and threatened the serene reputation of the property famous for its role in the TV drama Rivals. The proposal, submitted by Spanish renewable energy company Grenergy, seeks to install a massive 450MW Battery Energy Storage System on the agricultural land near Corsham in Wiltshire.

Controversial Green Energy Proposal Details

Grenergy has submitted detailed applications to Wiltshire Council for the installation of the giant battery system alongside two 120,000-litre water tanks. The project is designed to operate on the estate for a period of 35 years before the infrastructure is removed. The company maintains that the Battery Energy Storage System is essential for containing surplus renewable electricity and releasing it into the grid when demand peaks.

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The estate, which spans approximately 2,000 acres, is currently owned by Sir James and Lady Venetia Fuller. It serves as the setting for the home of Lord Tony Baddingham in the Disney+ series Rivals, a role portrayed by Scottish actor David Tennant. The Grade-II listed ashlar-built country house is a central feature of the drama, which returned for its second season earlier this month with an ensemble cast including Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, and Danny Dyer.

Local Residents Raise Safety and Environmental Concerns

The announcement of the industrial-scale project has triggered a wave of resistance from the local community, with more than 800 objections already filed against the plans. Residents argue that the location is wholly inappropriate for a commercial or industrial property of this magnitude. Geoff Fry, a local resident of Neston near Corsham who has lived close to the estate for 47 years, stated that neighbors are becoming increasingly incensed by the proposal.

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Fry emphasized that the land has been used for agriculture as long as anyone can remember and is currently classified as greenbelt land. He pointed out that the site is adjacent to woodland, which serves as a home for a significant amount of fauna and flora. Fry believed the application should have been rejected immediately upon arrival at the planning department's desk, criticizing the months-long review process for allowing various modifications and conflicting narratives to emerge.

Expert Criticism of Commercial Mechanics

Joe Exon, a 60-year-old engineer with 27 years of experience in designing and manufacturing gas detection systems for various industries, has come forward to challenge the environmental validity of the project. Exon argues that the proposed scheme is not genuinely green energy. He claims it is a simple commercial transaction where an energy company extracts power from the grid, produced using traditional hydrocarbon methods, rather than storing actual renewable generation.

According to Exon, the system buys power cheaply from the grid throughout the night, stores it in the batteries, and then feeds it back into the grid at a much higher price during peak hours. He asserts that this process offers no environmental benefit to the community. Exon highlighted that the site would consist of 211 containers, making it the largest of its kind in the country, and expressed deep concerns about the noise from approximately 800 cooling fans and the potential for light pollution.

Future Implications for Historic Wiltshire Site

The opposition group is preparing to fight the planning permission vigorously. Exon noted that while the community understands the general need for energy storage infrastructure, the specific location at this historic agricultural site is problematic. He cited the risk of fire as a major concern, noting that the site lacks an adequate water supply and fire main, with access roads that are very small.

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Locals fear that in the event of a fire involving the large lithium-ion battery installation, the consequences for the local environment and residents would be severe. Exon expressed his hope that Wiltshire Council will reject the application, though he cautioned that the applicant is likely to appeal any negative decision. The community remains united in its desire to protect the greenbelt status and natural character of the area surrounding the Rivals filming location.