Plans for Britain's largest battery storage facility at Neston Park Estate, known for the TV drama Rivals, spark over 800 local objections over safety and environmental concerns.

The historic Neston Park Estate in Wiltshire, a key filming location for the hit Disney+ drama Rivals, faces a significant transformation following the submission of planning permissions for a massive industrial project. Spanish renewable energy firm Grenergy has proposed constructing Britain's largest Battery Energy Storage System on the grounds, a move that has ignited fierce opposition from the local community and heritage advocates.

Core Details Of The Renewable Energy Proposal

Grenergy submitted a detailed application to Wiltshire Council outlining the construction of a 450MW Battery Energy Storage System accompanied by two substantial 120,000-litre water storage tanks. The proposed infrastructure would occupy a portion of the approximately 2,000-acre estate, which is currently owned by Sir James Fuller and Lady Venetia Fuller. The facility is designed to operate for a fixed period of 35 years before requiring complete removal and site restoration.

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The project involves the installation of 211 large industrial containers housing lithium-ion battery technology. Grenergy describes the system as an essential mechanism for managing the national grid by storing surplus renewable electricity generated during periods of low demand and releasing it when consumption peaks. The company argues that this capability is critical for stabilizing the energy supply and supporting the transition to cleaner power sources.

Local Objections And Safety Concerns

The proposal has triggered a massive backlash, with more than 800 formal objections lodged against the development by residents and local stakeholders. Geoff Fry, a resident who has lived near the estate for 47 years, stated that the community is increasingly incensed by the scale and nature of the industrial project. Fry emphasized that the land has historically been agricultural and is protected greenbelt territory adjacent to woodland habitats.

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Fry and other locals argue that the site is entirely inappropriate for heavy industry, noting the absence of any existing commercial or industrial infrastructure in the immediate vicinity. Residents express deep concern regarding the potential fire hazards associated with large-scale lithium-ion battery installations. There is particular alarm over the adequacy of local emergency services, with critics pointing out that the site lacks an adequate water supply and a dedicated fire main to combat a potential blaze.

Technical Critique And Environmental Debate

Joe Exon, a 60-year-old engineer with 27 years of experience designing gas detection systems, has publicly challenged the environmental credentials of the proposed facility. Exon contends that the project does not constitute genuine green energy, describing it instead as a commercial arbitrage strategy. He alleges that energy companies purchase electricity generated from traditional hydrocarbon methods at low prices overnight, store it in these batteries, and resell it to the grid at significantly inflated rates during peak hours.

Exon warns that the installation of approximately 800 cooling fans will generate substantial noise pollution and light contamination, disrupting the rural character of the area. He asserts that there is no net environmental benefit to the project, as it relies on fossil-fuel-generated power to charge the batteries. Exon characterizes the facility as a purely commercial operation that prioritizes proximity to national grid substations over environmental stewardship.

Future Implications And Next Steps

The conflict between the renewable energy developer and the local community highlights the growing tension between national infrastructure goals and local preservation efforts. Residents have vowed to fight the planning application aggressively, with Exon expressing confidence that the council will reject the proposal due to its adverse impacts on the environment and public safety.

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However, Grenergy is prepared to contest a potential rejection. The company is expected to file an appeal if Wiltshire Council denies the planning permission, prolonging the uncertainty for the owners of the estate and the surrounding villages. The outcome of this dispute will likely set a precedent for how large-scale energy infrastructure is integrated into protected rural landscapes and historic estates across the United Kingdom.