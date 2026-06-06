Nestlé Introduces Three New Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Dough Flavors

Nestlé has launched three new Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix cookie dough flavors: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Inside Out Cookie with White Candy Morsels. These varieties, priced around $4 per package, are set to hit stores this month and offer a modern spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie with high-quality ingredients and on‑trend flavors.

Nestlé has expanded its iconic Toll House cookie line with the launch of three new Chocolate Chip Remix cookie dough flavors. These innovative variations are designed to offer a modern twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie, catering to both enthusiasts who enjoy baking from scratch and those seeking a quick, ready-to-eat treat.

The new lineup includes Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Inside Out Cookie with White Candy Morsels. Each flavor is crafted with high-quality ingredients, aiming to deliver that signature homemade taste characterized by a crispy edge and a soft, chewy center. The Brown Butter Chocolate Chip variant features rich brown butter and vanilla notes paired with milk chocolate morsels made from 100% real chocolate.

The Oatmeal Chocolate Chip option combines hearty oats, cinnamon, and the same real chocolate morsels for a nostalgic yet contemporary flavor. The Inside Out Cookie with White Candy Morsels is a decadent cocoa dough complemented by sweet white candy pieces, creating a harmonious chocolate duet. These packages are scheduled to arrive in stores this month, with an expected price point of around $4 per pack.

Whether consumers choose to bake them into warm cookies or enjoy the dough straight from the package, the Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix line offers versatile indulgence. The release underscores Nestlé's ongoing efforts to innovate within the competitive baked goods and snack market, leveraging the trusted Toll House brand to introduce trend-forward flavors that resonate with modern tastes.

This move aligns with broader industry trends toward premiumization and flavor diversity, as brands seek to capture consumer interest with limited-edition or unique product twists. The rollout of these three flavors will likely appeal to a wide demographic, from families seeking convenient baking solutions to younger consumers attracted to novel taste experiences. As the snack landscape continues to evolve, Nestlé's ability to blend heritage with innovation remains a key strength in maintaining market relevance and driving sales growth





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Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Inside Out Cookie New Flavors Snack

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