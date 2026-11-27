National Energy System Operator issues fourth warning in four days amid cold weather, sparking political backlash over forecasting errors and record balancing costs passed to taxpayers.

National Energy System Operator issued its fourth Electricity Margin Notice on Friday, signaling potential power shortages across the British grid during a severe cold spell. The unprecedented frequency of these alerts has ignited a fierce political debate regarding the management of the UK's energy infrastructure.

Unprecedented Alert Frequency Raises Concerns

Analysts at Neso classify these notices as routine operational mechanisms to balance supply and demand, asserting they do not indicate an immediate risk to electricity availability. However, the frequency of issuance this year is alarming, with eleven total alerts recorded to date. This figure exceeds the total number of warnings issued over the previous five years combined.

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Critics argue that such repeated signals reflect systemic inefficiencies rather than genuine scarcity. The current cold weather has undeniably increased consumer demand for heating and lighting, yet stakeholders question whether the grid operator's responses are adequately calibrated to these conditions.

Forecasting Errors and Balancing Costs Surge

Shadow Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie has launched a scathing critique of the grid operator's performance. He accused the body of poor forecasting that forces families to absorb the financial burden of market errors. Bowie highlighted instances where wind farms were paid to switch off, only for the system to scramble for expensive gas power the following day.

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The financial toll of these management failures is becoming starkly visible in the form of record-high balancing costs. On Thursday, these costs reached £52 million, followed by £38 million by Friday afternoon. These expenses are ultimately passed on to taxpayers through higher energy bills.

Bowie further claimed that whistleblowers describe the organization as flying blind and noted that independent investigations have identified significant failings in its governance. Despite these allegations, the Labour government maintains that the situation is under control and that all systems are functioning as intended.

Wind Export Controversy and Market Manipulation

Energy consultant Kathryn Porter, founder of Watt-Logic, suggested that the current crisis was largely avoidable. She argued that the grid operator is aware of impending market conditions and failed to turn off wind turbines before daily trading activities began. This oversight led to excessive exports of British wind energy to Europe.

Porter explained that traders were forced to buy back wind energy at a premium from the continent to meet domestic demand. She criticized Ofcom for remaining silent on these specific operational failures, despite launching separate investigations into the connection of new renewable projects.

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Official Responses and Independent Review

A spokesperson for Neso defended its actions, attributing the notices to market conditions and significant network constraints caused by maintenance and reinforcement work. They stated that the alerts successfully signaled the need for additional generation, maintaining a safety cushion without requiring customer action.

Ofgem has confirmed it is conducting an independent review of the operational challenges within the electricity system. The regulator asserted it will take action if evidence shows the grid operator has failed to meet required standards. Meanwhile, the Conservative party has proposed breaking the grid monopoly and backing gas power to ensure stability, positioning these measures as alternatives to the current management approach.