Nervous about a first date? Skip the pregame and instead masturbate, experts advise

While many daters routinely turn to alcohol to ease their anxiety, experts say self-pleasure is a far more effective strategy.

Experts say masturbation, AKA pre-dating, is a far more effective strategy than drinking before a first date. The expert revealed that the hormones released through orgasm promote mental clarity and a pervasive feeling of calm.

“It’s a low-pressure, low-cost way of regulating your nervous system and helps chronic overthinkers process information more accurately,” she added. Alcohol, meanwhile, depresses the central nervous system and eases anxiety at the cost of diminishing judgment.

“It calms the nerves but slows down your thought processes. On a first date, you want to be on your mental game,” said DeSeta. Indeed, a 2022 trends survey by the dating app Bumble in the UK found that 62 percent of people thought they’d “form a more genuine connection” during an alcohol-free date.health complicationsJust as the downsides of going bottoms up are well established, the benefits of pre-gaming a first date with solo-play are backed by science.

“As you become aroused, the brain releases dopamine and endorphins, which give you the ‘I’ve got this’ motivation and confident energy,” said DeSeta. “After orgasm, oxytocin increases, promoting a sense of relaxation and emotional safety, and prolactin rises, which signals sexual satisfaction, leaving you feeling settled rather than restless. ” The cumulative effects of climaxing support showing up for a first date, cool, calm, sated, and ready to assess romantic potential and the viability of a new connection.

, making some people more receptive to sexual activity, increasing the likelihood of hooking up on a first date. Studies show that drinking alcohol lowers inhibition, making some people more receptive to sexual activity and increasing the likelihood of hooking up on a first date.

“If you have already taken care of yourself, it decreases the likelihood of a hookup,” said DeSata, who notes that sex on the first date is not necessarily a negative but can distort our concept of compatibility. “Sex releases oxytocin, a bonding hormone, which can increase that sense of closeness and chemistry, sometimes enough that it gets harder to clearly see whether this person is actually a good match.

” According to DeSata, women and men tend to masturbate before a first date for different reasons, both physiological and psychological. LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com “Many men have expressed that this pre-date ritual has kept their nerves at bay, left them feeling more confident, and if they got lucky, reported lasting longer in bed than they normally would have,” she said.

Conversely, women often masturbate before a date to embrace their sexuality and ground themselves in their feminine energy, and DeSata says those effects can be felt for hours.

“If they begin the getting-ready process two or three hours earlier, they will still feel that female empowerment and the mental clarity when they meet their date. ” DeSata notes that while any measure of solo-play is good for would-be daters, an orgasm is key to maximizing the chemical benefits. For those who actually relish the nerves of a first date, DeSata says, skip the “pre-date” masturbation ritual and revel in the temporary tension.

“Pre-dating without the orgasm will still give you some of the stress-relieving benefits, but the orgasm is what really delivers the full rush of happy hormones,” she explained. Whether to avoid physical pain or quell anxiety, she strongly recommends everyone get their rocks off before a date begins.

“Don’t start a first date from a place of sexual frustration. I recommend to all my clients that once you start self-pleasure, allow yourself to finish. ” Experts say masturbation, AKA pre-dating, is a far more effective strategy than drinking before a first date. Studies show that drinking alcohol lowers inhibition, making some people more receptive to sexual activity and increasing the likelihood of hooking up on a first date.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com For those who actually relish the nerves of a first date, DeSata says, skip the “pre-date” masturbation ritual and revel in the temporary tension.





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