Nepal Demands $5B Reconstruction Funding and Climate Justice at COP31 After Deadly Landslide

Nepal urges the international community at COP31 to streamline climate disaster funding mechanisms after a tragic August landslide killed over 1400 people and demanded $5 billion for recovery.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has intensified Nepal's diplomatic campaign at the COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkey, by explicitly demanding a streamlined and immediate disbursement of climate disaster funds. He argued that the current bureaucratic approval processes are causing unacceptable delays in delivering essential aid to communities still recovering from catastrophic natural disasters that occurred last August.

Nepal is specifically seeking greater recognition of the unique vulnerabilities facing populations in mountainous regions. This appeal follows a massive rock-and-ice collapse in the Langtang region on August 26, which triggered a rapid surge of water, mud, and debris through the Nepal-China border corridor with little warning.

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The human toll from this geological disaster has been severe, according to figures from the national disaster authority. At least 1,451 people lost their lives in Nepal, while 5,745 individuals remain missing. Chinese authorities reported additional casualties, recording 43 deaths and 519 missing persons on their side of the border.

River levels in the affected area rose by nine meters within just half an hour, overwhelming local infrastructure and leaving residents with minimal time to evacuate. Tens of thousands of families have been displaced, losing their homes, agricultural land, and primary livelihoods, creating an immense burden for immediate relief efforts.

Although international financial bodies have acknowledged the crisis, the timeline for receiving assistance remains a significant point of contention. The Loss and Damage Fund announced in late October that it had provisionally set aside $21.6 million for Nepal. This decision also permitted the country to submit a funding request outside the standard application period to expedite the response.

Despite this provisional allocation, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal warned that additional approval requirements could delay the actual disbursement of funds by several months. He described the allocation as a historic step toward recognizing the needs of vulnerable nations but noted that the decision took almost two months to materialize after the disaster occurred.

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Khanal emphasized that Nepal must submit proposals and wait for acceptance before any money is transferred. He stated that the actual transfer could take months, which is not justified when devastated communities are in immediate need of support for basic recovery and emergency sustenance.

Looking ahead, Nepal faces a massive financial challenge for rebuilding its infrastructure and restoring social services. Shisir Khanal stated that the country requires approximately $5 billion specifically for reconstruction efforts following the August disasters. This figure does not include the additional resources needed to strengthen resilience and prepare for future similar emergencies.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the threat of comparable disasters remains high for Nepal and other mountain communities worldwide. He called for financial mechanisms that deliver assistance immediately after a disaster strikes, rather than forcing affected populations to endure prolonged administrative hurdles.

Beyond immediate financial relief, Nepal is pressing the international community at COP31 to integrate stronger recognition of mountain vulnerabilities into the conference's formal decisions. The UN climate change conference, held between November 9 and 20, is focused on negotiating emissions reductions, adaptation strategies, and climate finance.

Turkey holds the presidency of the conference, while Australia leads the negotiations. Their primary goal is to turn political pledges into actionable results, with a specific focus on strengthening support for developing countries facing the brunt of the climate crisis.

Nepal and Bhutan had previously submitted a proposal for a dedicated agenda item focused on mountain issues, but it was not formally adopted during preliminary negotiations. Despite this setback, Shisir Khanal noted that the conference presidency has assured Nepal it will engage with the delegation throughout the event.

The country aims to ensure that mountain issues are explicitly recognized in the decision-making process. This recognition is crucial for securing access to research and technical assistance to better understand warming consequences in high-altitude areas.

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Khanal said that understanding these consequences will give communities more time to prepare for future disasters. He reiterated that resources are needed immediately after disasters to rebuild and provide relief support, rather than waiting for lengthy procedural approvals.

The appeal comes as governments gather to negotiate critical climate finance mechanisms. The urgency of this diplomatic push stems from the fact that devastated communities are currently waiting for assistance that has been provisionally allocated but not yet disbursed.

Shisir Khanal warned that the lack of immediate financial access undermines the ability of Nepal to stabilize its economy and society in the aftermath of the tragedy. He argued that such lengthy delays are not justified, particularly when lives and livelihoods are on the line.

Nepal is also using this platform to advocate for a shift in how climate finance is structured globally. The goal is to ensure that funding reaches the ground level faster, bypassing the red tape that currently slows down critical humanitarian and reconstruction efforts.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the recovery from the August landslides is only the beginning of a long-term challenge. The $5 billion reconstruction estimate is just for rebuilding what was lost, not for implementing the necessary changes to prevent future losses.

As COP31 progresses, Nepal's delegation continues to push for a more responsive and equitable international climate finance system. They argue that the current system fails to meet the urgent needs of countries most affected by climate-induced disasters.

The summit provides a critical stage for Nepal to amplify its voice on the global stage. By linking the immediate needs of its citizens with broader policy reforms, Nepal hopes to set a precedent for other mountain nations facing similar threats.

International observers at the summit are watching closely to see if the procedural changes advocated by Nepal will gain traction among major donor nations. The outcome of these negotiations will determine how quickly and effectively countries like Nepal can access the funds they desperately need.