Neon's 'Leviticus' Set to Be 2026's Highest-Rated Horror Film with 95% Tomatometer

Leviticus, Neon's new supernatural horror film, boasts a 95% Tomatometer after its Sundance premiere, making it the year's top-rated movie. The queer horror romance explores homophobia and conversion therapy while delivering scares via an entity that Takes the form of one's desires. Viral trailers hint at box office potential similar to Obsession.

Neon continues its successful streak in the horror genre with the upcoming release of Leviticus , a supernatural horror film set to hit theaters on June 19.

The movie, directed by Adrian Chiarella in his feature-length debut, is already generating significant buzz online among critics and audiences alike. This mirrors the pre-release momentum seen with Obsession earlier this year. Leviticus stars Mia Wasikowska, Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen, Ewen Leslie, Nicholas Hope, Jeremy Blewitt, Davida McKenzie, and Edwina Wren. Neon acquired worldwide distribution rights in a seven-figure deal, signaling strong confidence in the project.

At its world premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, Leviticus received an almost perfect approval rating. As of now, it holds a 95% Tomatometer score, the highest for any film released this year so far. Early reviews highlight its terrifying atmosphere and emotional depth, with particular praise for the performances of Bird and Clausen.

The film blends queer romance with horror, focusing on two young star-crossed lovers who become the target of a malevolent entity that manifests as their deepest desires. Beyond its central premise, Leviticus addresses themes of homophobia and the lasting trauma of conversion therapy, adding social relevance to its scares. Trailers and fan edits have gone viral on social media, amassing millions of views and fueling word-of-mouth promotion-a key factor in Obsession's box office triumph.

Should Leviticus replicate that success, it could position horror as a major contender in the upcoming awards season. The film's combination of critical acclaim, topical themes, and viral engagement suggests it may become a cultural touchstone. Unlike conventional horror entries, Leviticus uses its supernatural framework to explore real-world issues, making it both unsettling and thought-provoking. The marketing strategy has effectively highlighted the chemistry between its leads, resonating with audiences seeking representation.

With Neon's proven track record in genre films and the current appetite for innovative horror, Leviticus is poised to make a significant impact both commercially and critically





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Leviticus Neon Horror Film Adrian Chiarella Mia Wasikowska Joe Bird Sundance 2026 Tomatometer Obsession Queer Horror Conversion Therapy Supernatural Box Office Viral Trailer

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