A24's documentary You Can See Everything reaches $100 million while Neon's latest Palme d'Or winner struggles theatrically. Details on the divergent paths.

A24 is preparing an aggressive campaign for a Best Picture nomination after its three-hour documentary, You Can See Everything, defied industry expectations to gross nearly $100 million at the domestic box office. This financial success stands in stark contrast to Neon's seventh consecutive Palme d'Or winner, which is currently exiting theaters after a disappointing commercial run.

Theatrical Performance Comparison

The divergent paths of these two prestige films highlight the shifting landscape of audience preferences during the current awards season. While You Can See Everything has capitalized on strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim to achieve massive ticket sales, Neon's latest feature has struggled to attract a wide theatrical audience despite its festival pedigree.

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Both movies premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, yet their domestic trajectories have separated significantly. The documentary format has proven to be a viable vehicle for significant revenue, challenging the notion that only narrative features can drive substantial box office returns for independent distributors.

Neon's Record-Breaking Cannes Streak

Neon continues to solidify its reputation as a premier distributor of award-winning international cinema. The company has now acquired the American rights to seven consecutive Palme d'Or winners. This impressive list includes Parasite, Titane, Triangle of Sadness, Anatomy of a Fall, Anora, and It Was Just an Accident.

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The success of these acquisitions has had tangible results at the Academy Awards. Two of the films Neon distributed, Parasite and Anora, went on to win Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. This track record has created high expectations for their current slate, including the latest entry that is currently facing theatrical headwinds.

Sebastian Stan Leads Mungiu Film

The film in question was directed by Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu, who has now secured two Palme d'Ors during his career. The movie features a cast led by Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. They portray a married couple whose conservative values draw significant attention when they relocate to a progressive Norwegian town.

While the film has already been selected as Romania's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars, its prospects for a Best Picture nomination remain uncertain. The critical reception has been mixed compared to previous Neon acquisitions, contributing to its quieter box office performance.

Awards Campaign and Next Steps

A24 is now gearing up to launch a comprehensive campaign to secure a Best Picture nomination for You Can See Everything. The studio aims to leverage the film's financial success and critical praise to maintain momentum through the voting period.

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Meanwhile, Neon will likely focus on the International Feature category for its latest release. The film's limited theatrical run suggests that its awards trajectory will depend heavily on jury appeal rather than public popularity. The contrast between the two films offers a clear snapshot of the current competitive environment in the industry.